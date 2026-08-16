‘Time is catching up with him’ - Salah warned about Turkish Super Lig

Mohamed Salah has been warned about the challenges of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Chris Waddle believes Mohamed Salah could face a difficult adjustment period at Trabzonspor, despite backing the Egyptian forward to enjoy his new adventure in Turkey.

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Mohamed Salah’s surprise move to Trabzonspor has sparked plenty of discussion, and the former England international has warned the Egyptian superstar that life in the Turkish Süper Lig may present a very different challenge from the one he experienced during his remarkable spell at Liverpool.

Salah, one of the most decorated forwards of his generation, has embarked on a new chapter after leaving Liverpool following nine hugely successful years at Anfield.

The 34-year-old’s decision to join Trabzonspor has caught many observers off guard, with Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer previously viewed as more likely destinations for the veteran attacker.

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However, Waddle believes Salah has chosen an interesting route and could still thrive in Turkey, although he will have to deal with the intense expectations that come with being one of the biggest names in the league.

Waddle warns Salah about Turkish football

Speaking to Snabbare, Waddle suggested that Salah will have to quickly demonstrate his value if he wants to win over Trabzonspor supporters.

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The former Tottenham star pointed out that expectations among Turkish football fans can be extremely high, particularly when a club signs a globally recognised player.

Waddle said, “I think he's looked at his options and what Trabzonspor put on the table was the next best deal after what Saudi offered him, and he'll enjoy it in Turkey, and he'll be on a fortune.

“Now whether he's going to make the difference to them winning the league or a cup, that's to be seen, but it's certainly been a surprise,” he added.

Another concern raised by Waddle is the physical nature of the Turkish Süper Lig.

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Salah has built much of his extraordinary career around his acceleration, explosive movement and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. While his football intelligence and finishing remain major strengths, Waddle believes age could become an increasingly important factor.

“Salah is already 34 and he has relied on his pace for much of his success during his career and time is catching up with him,” he explained.

The former England winger believes the Egyptian will therefore have to demonstrate that he can adapt his game as he enters another stage of his career.

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