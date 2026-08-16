Onuachu, not Salah, will be Trabzonspor's big advantage according to new signing

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has been hailed by his Trabzonspor teammate as the Super Lig season kicks off

Paul Onuachu has already been identified as a major weapon for Trabzonspor, with new signing Metehan Mimaroğlu highlighting the Nigerian striker's presence in the penalty area.

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Mimaroğlu believes Onuachu's ability to occupy defenders can create opportunities for those around him, making him a crucial figure for Trabzonspor this season.

Mimaroğlu makes Onuachu preference clear

Mimaroğlu made an immediate impact on his Trabzonspor debut, providing an assist in their 1-1 draw with Kasımpaşa in the opening game of the Trendyol Süper Lig campaign.

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The former Gençlerbirliği midfielder delivered a dangerous cross that Noah Saviolo converted shortly before half-time to give Trabzonspor the lead.

Kasımpaşa eventually levelled through Adrian Benedyczak's penalty, but Mimaroğlu's contribution provided an early glimpse of what he could offer his new team.

Speaking after the match, the midfielder explained why he wants Onuachu occupying the penalty area as often as possible.

“I said it in the locker room before the match, I always want Paul to be there. Our coach says the same thing,” he said, as quoted by Gunebakis.

Onuachu's presence creates opportunities

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For Mimaroğlu, the Nigerian's greatest value comes from the problems he creates for opposing defenders inside the box.

“As long as Paul is in the penalty area, it's a big advantage for us. The other players positioned around him can also contribute to the score,” Mimaroğlu added.

The comments underline the importance of Onuachu to Fatih Tekke's plans despite the signings of marquee names like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as Trabzonspor look to build a strong campaign.