Onuachu, not Salah, will be Trabzonspor's big advantage according to new signing
Paul Onuachu has already been identified as a major weapon for Trabzonspor, with new signing Metehan Mimaroğlu highlighting the Nigerian striker's presence in the penalty area.
Mimaroğlu believes Onuachu's ability to occupy defenders can create opportunities for those around him, making him a crucial figure for Trabzonspor this season.
Mimaroğlu makes Onuachu preference clear
Mimaroğlu made an immediate impact on his Trabzonspor debut, providing an assist in their 1-1 draw with Kasımpaşa in the opening game of the Trendyol Süper Lig campaign.
The former Gençlerbirliği midfielder delivered a dangerous cross that Noah Saviolo converted shortly before half-time to give Trabzonspor the lead.
Kasımpaşa eventually levelled through Adrian Benedyczak's penalty, but Mimaroğlu's contribution provided an early glimpse of what he could offer his new team.
Speaking after the match, the midfielder explained why he wants Onuachu occupying the penalty area as often as possible.
“I said it in the locker room before the match, I always want Paul to be there. Our coach says the same thing,” he said, as quoted by Gunebakis.
Onuachu's presence creates opportunities
For Mimaroğlu, the Nigerian's greatest value comes from the problems he creates for opposing defenders inside the box.
Onuachu's height, physical presence, and ability to occupy central defenders can open spaces for Trabzonspor's other attacking players to exploit.
“As long as Paul is in the penalty area, it's a big advantage for us. The other players positioned around him can also contribute to the score,” Mimaroğlu added.
The comments underline the importance of Onuachu to Fatih Tekke's plans despite the signings of marquee names like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as Trabzonspor look to build a strong campaign.
While the club have recently signed major attacking names, Mimaroğlu's comments suggest Trabzonspor already possess a significant advantage in their ranks: a striker capable of dominating the penalty area and creating space for everyone around him.