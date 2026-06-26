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Senegal will become first African Nation to win FIFA World Cup – Ex-West Ham star

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:05 - 26 June 2026
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Senegal legend Henri Camara believes Senegal will become the first African nation to win the FIFA World Cup.
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Former Senegal and West Ham United striker Henri Camara believes Senegal has what it takes to become the first African country to win the FIFA World Cup, while also identifying Morocco as another nation capable of ending the continent's long wait for football's biggest prize.

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Camara made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Parimatch, where he revisited the famous prediction by Brazilian football icon Pelé that an African nation would one day become world champions.

Although Senegal has suffered defeats in their opening two Group I matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Camara remains optimistic about the team's long-term prospects.

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The Lions of Teranga lost 3-1 to France before narrowly falling 3-2 to Norway, but they still retain a chance of progressing to the Round of 32 as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Their final group-stage fixture comes against Iraq on June 26 at Toronto Stadium in Canada, where victory will be crucial to keeping their World Cup dream alive.

Camara backs Senegal to make history

Camara pointed to the Atlas Lions' displays against top opposition as evidence that African football continues to close the gap on the world's traditional powerhouses.

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"We'd love to be first, and I think we will be one day. I don't know if it will be this year, but I'd like us to finish in the last four and reach the semi-finals.

"With the players we have, I think Senegal can go far. That said, what Morocco showed against Brazil was very strong. I think Morocco will also be there in the later stages," Camara said.

The former Premier League forward believes the quality of African football has improved significantly over the years and insists it is only a matter of time before a team from the continent reaches the World Cup final.

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"We'll see which teams reach the final, but I'd like to see an African team get there this year," he added.

No African nation has ever won the FIFA World Cup, although Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

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