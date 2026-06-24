Senegal vs Iraq 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Lions of Teranga to grab crucial win

Senegal and Iraq will be looking to end their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I campaigns on a high in Toronto, with both teams aiming for a first win at this year’s tournament.

Senegal lost 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway, while Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway and 3-0 by France.

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With France and Norway locked at the top on six points each, Senegal are fully aware of the pressure they face to finish as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Senegal vs Iraq match preview

Both Senegal and Iraq arrive at BMO Field with zero points from two games, meaning this is as close to a must-win as a group stage can produce.

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Despite having to contend with one of the pre-tournament favourites in France and a Norway team boasting arguably the competition's best centre-forward, Senegal were still backed to emerge from those encounters with something.

However, Africa's second-highest-ranked side have floundered spectacularly, with Pape Thiaw's side effectively finding themselves on the brink of elimination due to self-inflicted wounds.

A failure to capitalize on their strong first-half showing in their opening match proved costly as an inspired Kylian Mbappe turned the game in Les Bleus’ favor.

The Lions of Teranga then paid the price for a glut of defensive mistakes against Norway as they received the Haaland treatment in style.

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Senegal now face the prospect of suffering three defeats in a single World Cup campaign for the first time ever, while their loss to Norway means that they've conceded at least three goals in back-to-back games for the first time this century.

While there will be an inquest into what went awry if they exit in the World Cup group stage, Senegal at least have one last chance to delay such investigations with a result against Iraq, a side ranked below Senegal in every measurable metric coming into the tournament.

The task is simple: secure a convincing victory to improve their chances of sneaking through to the first knockout round.

That should be easy enough, given the quality differential between both teams and the fact that Iraq have scored just one goal across both of their previous matches.

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Heading into this pivotal fixture with two wins from six in 2026, there is scant momentum to suggest that the Asian nation will advance to the first knockout round in their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

In an even worse position than Senegal, their progression is out of their hands, especially given their minus-six goal difference, meaning maximum points may still not be enough after heavy losses in their first two Group I games.

Senegal vs Iraq head-to-head

These two countries have never faced each other before, but Senegal are unbeaten in their previous two meetings with Asian sides at a World Cup (W1, D1).

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Senegal vs Iraq bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Senegal to win 1.25 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.54 High Player prop Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer 2.35 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Senegal to win

The talent gap between these squads is substantial.

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Senegal qualified through CAF with five wins, one draw, and a +14 goal difference.

And even though they’ve lost their opening two matches, both defeats came against the two strongest sides in the group, and their three goals across those games show the attacking threat remains real.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s qualifying return of four wins, three draws, and two losses from nine AFC matches, with a goal difference of just +1, reflects a side that barely navigated their path to the finals.

Senegal’s squad quality, qualifying record, need for a win to stay alive, and Iraq’s toothlessness in front of goal make this the most straightforward Senegal vs Iraq prediction.

Over 2.5 goals

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Both sides need goals here.

Senegal want to improve their goal difference as well as collect three points, and they’ve scored three goals despite facing France and Norway.

Their last five competitive and friendly matches have been high-scoring affairs, and Iraq’s defensive record of seven conceded in two games gives no reason to expect a tight game.

The odds on Over 2.5 at the O/U line of 3 represent genuine value given the combined defensive frailty on show in Group I so far.

Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer

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Sarr has been Senegal’s most consistent threat in this tournament with two goals already from the right flank.

Ismaila Sarr for Senegal

His ability to run in behind and arrive late into the box makes him a constant danger, and with Iraq’s full-backs having been overrun in both previous group games, Sarr is the pick for the anytime scorer market.

Senegal vs Iraq team news

Thiaw must make a major call on Koulibaly after the centre-back's mistakes against Norway, with Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr and Abdoulaye Seck options to replace the captain.

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In truth, the former Napoli defender is likely to start such a pivotal fixture, as is Sadio Mane, who set up one of Ismaila Sarr's goals last time out but has yet to set the tournament alight in the opening two matchdays.

Sarr responded to his failure to score against France with a strong display in the 3-2 defeat to Norway, while Nicolas Jackson is expected to complete the front three after registering an assist against the Vikings.

Edouard Mendy is, however, confirmed to miss out after sustaining a knee injury during a mixed outing last time out.

As for Iraq, Aymen Hussein's involvement for Usood al-Rafidayn is in doubt after the forward went off before the half-hour mark with an injury.

Hussein's possible absence would be a major blow for the side currently bottom of Group I, given he netted eight times in qualifying and has scored Iraq's only goal at the 2026 finals.

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It will be interesting to see if Arnold hands Mohanad Ali his first World Cup start, with the striker's 27 international goals bettered only by Hussein's 34 in this squad, while Ali Al-Hamadi is backed to lead the line.

Senegal vs Iraq predicted lineups

Senegal predicted XI (4-3-3)

Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Iraq predicted XI (4-3-3)

Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Ismail, Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Qasem, Al-Hamadi, Bayesh

Senegal vs Iraq prediction

Senegal have been undermined by profligacy in attack against France and defensive looseness against Norway, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

Still without a World Cup clean sheet since their 2002 debut against Les Bleus, we do not expect Thiaw's men to claim a second shutout on the global stage.

Nonetheless, the Lions of Teranga are tipped to secure maximum points on Friday, even if it remains to be seen whether that will be enough for them to finish among the eight best third-placed sides.