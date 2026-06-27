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2026 World Cup: Cape Verde equal Super Eagles feat 1994 feat after booking Round of 32 place with Saudi Arabia draw

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 03:03 - 27 June 2026
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African minnows Cape Verde have qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup
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Cape Verde pulled off a monumental feat by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 following a drab 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.

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They join the likes of Cameroon in 1990, Nigeria in 1994, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2006 as African nations to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup in their debut campaigns after finishing second behind Spain in Group H with three points from three games.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: How it happened

Bubista's men looked the more dangerous side throughout the contest and came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions.

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Willy Semedo tested goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais with a powerful effort at the near post before firing another attempt narrowly wide. Shortly after halftime, Kevin Pina also went close with a long-range strike that flashed just over the crossbar.

Saudi Arabia suffered a setback in the first half when defender Hassan Al Tambakti collapsed to the ground unchallenged and was stretchered off after receiving treatment. With 15 minutes remaining, Al Owais produced a crucial save to deny Laros Duarte, who had broken clear on goal.

Despite failing to find a winner, the final whistle sparked celebrations among the Cape Verde players and supporters as the result was enough to secure a place in the last 32.

They will now face defending champions Argentina at Miami Stadium on July 3, becoming only the third African nation to remain unbeaten in the group stage on their World Cup debut.

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