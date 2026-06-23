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2026 World Cup: Diabolical first half helps Ghana equal Super Eagles' 24-year record against England

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:07 - 23 June 2026
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African powerhouse Ghana remain unbeaten against England
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Ghana and England played out a drab 0-0 draw in their second Group L 2026 World Cup encounter as the Black Stars became just the third African side to avoid defeat against England at the World Cup.

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A first half without any shots on target helped Ghana equal 0-0 results by Nigeria's Super Eagles in 2002 and Algeria in 2010 against the Three Lions.

England vs Ghana: How it happened

Much like against Scotland in Euro 2020, the USA at the 2022 World Cup, and Denmark at Euro 2024, the Three Lions dominated possession but lacked the creativity and intensity needed to break down a disciplined opponent.

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England controlled the ball throughout the first half, completed significantly more passes than Ghana, but created very little. Their best opportunity before the break fell to Declan Rice, who headed over after good work from Noni Madueke.

The pattern continued after halftime, with Anthony Gordon finally forcing Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into action with England’s first shot on target.

Ghana, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counterattack and felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Prince Adu appeared to be brought down by Ezri Konsa, only for both the referee and VAR to dismiss appeals.

England nearly snatched victory late on when Nico O’Reilly’s header struck the crossbar, but Harry Kane blazed the rebound over an open goal. Despite the disappointing display, England remain in control of their qualification hopes ahead of their final group match against Panama.

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