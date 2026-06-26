2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona star explains why only Messi can be exceptional at 39

Lionel Messi received glowing praise from a former Barcelona teammate.

Spain international Pedri has expressed his profound awe at Lionel Messi’s enduring brilliance, claiming the 39-year-old is the only player in the world capable of delivering his current masterclasses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Pedri said

Speaking in an interview with DSports ahead of Spain’s upcoming group-stage clash with Uruguay, the midfielder hailed the unmatched spatial awareness and footballing IQ of his former Barcelona teammate.

"I think that many times you see the game on TV and if you just start looking at him, he is looking where the free gap is or where he is going to be able to receive alone, because of quality he is overflowing," Pedri explained, per Goal.

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"He sees football a little before the others and knows where to be to score a goal. I think that what he does with the age he has, only he can do."

This glowing tribute follows Messi's sensational start to the tournament in North America, where the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted five times in two matches, a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria, to shatter the all-time tournament scoring record with an unprecedented 18 World Cup goals.

Pedri and Messi as teammates

Pedri and Messi shared a brief but highly impactful time together at Barcelona during the 2020/21 season, a transitional period that culminated in them lifting the 2020/21 Copa del Rey before Messi's subsequent departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

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