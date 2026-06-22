Messi was crowned the MOTM after his brace against Austria

Messi was crowned the MOTM after his brace against Austria

2026 FIFA World Cup: All new records broken by Messi following brace against Austria

Lionel Messi continues to shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having broken another set of records following his brace against Austria.

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A brace from Messi, one in the first half and another in the second half, gave the Albiceleste a comfortable victory, despite missing a penalty.

The win secured a round of 32 ticket for the Argentina national team as they maintain their top spot in Group J.

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New records broken by Messi

Messi started the World Cup with a hat-trick against Algeria and broke several records with his performance.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continued on that path in the second game against Austria, breaking another set of records.

All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:



Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player - 18



Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual - 28



Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 18



Most minutes played in the… — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 22, 2026

According to a post by the Guinness World Records on X, these are the milestones Lionel Messi achieved today:

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Messi's new records Most career goals scored in FIFA World Cup finals: 18

Highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances by a single player: 28

Most individual match victories in FIFA World Cup history: 18

Most total minutes played in the FIFA World Cup: 2,489

Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago

With this record, the GOAT, Messi, etched his name in the history books of the World Cup, surpassing several great players in the process.