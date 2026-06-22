World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: All new records broken by Messi following brace against Austria
The Argentine wizard led his team to their second victory in the summer tournament, defeating Austria 2-0.
A brace from Messi, one in the first half and another in the second half, gave the Albiceleste a comfortable victory, despite missing a penalty.
The win secured a round of 32 ticket for the Argentina national team as they maintain their top spot in Group J.
New records broken by Messi
Messi started the World Cup with a hat-trick against Algeria and broke several records with his performance.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continued on that path in the second game against Austria, breaking another set of records.
All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 22, 2026
Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player - 18
Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual - 28
Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 18
Most minutes played in the…
According to a post by the Guinness World Records on X, these are the milestones Lionel Messi achieved today:
Messi's new records
- Most career goals scored in FIFA World Cup finals: 18
- Highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances by a single player: 28
- Most individual match victories in FIFA World Cup history: 18
- Most total minutes played in the FIFA World Cup: 2,489
With this record, the GOAT, Messi, etched his name in the history books of the World Cup, surpassing several great players in the process.
As Argentina aims to defend their 2022 World Cup crown, there is a growing chance that Messi could secure the prestigious trophy for the second time in his career.