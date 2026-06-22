World Cup
"Is he even human?" - Lionel Messi breaks internet with epic reactions after shattering 12-YEAR-OLD World Cup record
Lionel Messi delivered yet another moment of pure magic as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Just days before his 39th birthday, the Albiceleste captain scored a brace, including the record-breaking goal, to become the outright all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history.
Miroslav Klose’s mark of 16 goals, set in 2014, stood for 12 years.
Messi first equalled it with a hat-trick earlier against Algeria in the tournament opener, then surpassed it tonight with clinical finishes, one in the first half and a late second to seal the win.
After missing an early penalty, prompting brief “he is human” memes across social media, Messi responded in trademark fashion.
The majestic playmaker latched onto a flowing move and produced a composed left-footed strike from the edge of the box to open the scoring and break the record. The AT&T Stadium erupted as the football world paused to witness history.
Argentina now sits atop Group J with maximum points after two matches.
Internet reacts to Messi masterclass
The reactions flooded in immediately and went nuclear. See some reactions from X below:
MESSI ! Is this even normal…. ? I mean….— Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) June 22, 2026
Messi isn’t human.— Serwaa Amihere, Esq (@Serwaa_Amihere) June 22, 2026
Lionel Messi. The greatest there was. The greatest there is. The greatest there will ever be.— Dubois (@CFC_Dubois) June 22, 2026
Lionel Messi didn’t want to become the all time goalscorer by scoring a penalty, unbelievable mentality— Mod (@CFCMods) June 22, 2026
LIONEL ANDRES MESSI. THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME.— Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman) June 22, 2026
As for me, Messi is the greatest footballer that has ever existed on earth.— Àgbà John Doe (@jon_d_doe) June 22, 2026
Dead or alive.
Pelle or Maradona do not come close.
And we may never see another Messi in a century.
End.
Messi taking liberties as this World Cup— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 22, 2026
5 goals in 2 games
All time WC goalscorer… insane! 👏🏽#FIFAWORLDCUP
I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THAT LIONEL MESSI IS HUMAN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— 🇿🇦TheGreatDlamini🇿🇦 (@Phislash) June 22, 2026
Messi is just showing off at this point!!!!— TG OMORI (@boy_director) June 22, 2026
messi's not real man. he's genuinely not real. i refuse to accept what i'm seeing. that pass to julian. the touch to kill it dead with the outside of his boot, basically beside his thigh. the follow-up, quality and desire to finish it off. HE'S NOT REAL— Aaron West (@oeste) June 22, 2026
THE GREATEST THERE IS.— george (@StokeyyG2) June 22, 2026
THE GREATEST THERE WAS.
THE GREASTEST THERE EVER WILL BE.
LIONEL MESSI.
How can you create a record and still break that same record in a single match ?? Is Messi even human ?? Please don’t compare anybody with him again. He’s the only one ! He’s the goat 🐐. END.— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 22, 2026
Sometimes, you just have to sit down and admit that Messi might not be human. He is arguably the best to do it. The myth. I can't even hate on him cause he is quality and entertainment himself. LIONEL MESSI.— FeliX (@yg_UFE) June 22, 2026
At 38 years old and in what could be his final World Cup, Lionel Messi continues to rewrite history.
Argentina looks unstoppable, and the football world is once again reminded: there is only one Leo Messi.