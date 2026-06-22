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"Is he even human?" - Lionel Messi breaks internet with epic reactions after shattering 12-YEAR-OLD World Cup record

David Ben
David Ben 20:20 - 22 June 2026
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"Is he even human?" - Lionel Messi breaks internet with epic reactions after shattering 12-YEAR-OLD World Cup record
The internet has absolutely erupted after another Messi World Cup masterclass.
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Lionel Messi delivered yet another moment of pure magic as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Just days before his 39th birthday, the Albiceleste captain scored a brace, including the record-breaking goal, to become the outright all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history.

Miroslav Klose’s mark of 16 goals, set in 2014, stood for 12 years.

Messi first equalled it with a hat-trick earlier against Algeria in the tournament opener, then surpassed it tonight with clinical finishes, one in the first half and a late second to seal the win.

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After missing an early penalty, prompting brief “he is human” memes across social media, Messi responded in trademark fashion.

The majestic playmaker latched onto a flowing move and produced a composed left-footed strike from the edge of the box to open the scoring and break the record. The AT&T Stadium erupted as the football world paused to witness history.

Argentina now sits atop Group J with maximum points after two matches.

Internet reacts to Messi masterclass

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The reactions flooded in immediately and went nuclear. See some reactions from X below:

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At 38 years old and in what could be his final World Cup, Lionel Messi continues to rewrite history.

Argentina looks unstoppable, and the football world is once again reminded: there is only one Leo Messi.

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