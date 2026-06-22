‘Insane!’ Ferdinand hails Messi after record-breaking World Cup heroics
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Lionel Messi following the Argentina captain’s sensational start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ferdinand expressed his admiration for the veteran forward's remarkable performances after scoring a brace against Austria.
“Messi is taking liberties at this World Cup. Five goals in two games. All-time World Cup goalscorer… insane! #FIFAWORLDCUP,” Ferdinand posted.
Messi taking liberties as this World Cup— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 22, 2026
5 goals in 2 games
All time WC goalscorer… insane! 👏🏽#FIFAWORLDCUP
Messi rewriting history
At 38 years old, Messi continues to defy expectations on football’s biggest stage. The Argentine superstar opened the tournament with a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria before adding more goals in Argentina’s next outing against Austria.
His incredible scoring run saw him surpass German legend Miroslav Klose to become the outright leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
With several matches still potentially ahead of Argentina, Messi has opportunities to extend his World Cup scoring record even further.
He also remains in contention to break additional tournament records, including the all-time assists mark.