Ex-NFF president Pinnick backs controversial FIFA plan to sell stake in World Cup

The former NFF chief has supported FIFA's highly controversial plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has publicly backed FIFA's controversial proposal to sell a minority stake in the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup, insisting the initiative should be judged on its potential benefits rather than the criticism surrounding it.

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The proposal has sparked fierce opposition from UEFA, which voted to boycott the World Cup in protest, but Pinnick believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino's track record of reform deserves the confidence of member associations.

Pinnick defends Infantino's latest proposal

Speaking on Arise Television's The Morning Show, Pinnick, who serves as deputy chairperson of FIFA's Men's National Teams Competitions Committee, said Infantino has consistently delivered on promises made to football associations across the globe.

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While admitting he had not yet received official documentation on the proposal, Pinnick argued that FIFA's president does not introduce major reforms without extensive consultation.

"First, I will say that I am not totally equipped to speak on this issue. I have not seen any mail to that effect. One thing I know is that Gianni does not just wake up and give a proposal. He consults extensively," Pinnick said.

Pinnick: Infantino’s FFE Proposal Will Give Each Member Association $20 Million



As FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has the right to propose changes, and it is up to stakeholders to accept or reject them. One of the major characteristics of the FIFA President is his ability to… pic.twitter.com/z8zDxcPM8V — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) July 30, 2026

The former NFF boss recalled meeting Infantino during his campaign for the FIFA presidency, when the Swiss administrator promised to dramatically increase financial support for member associations.

"He told me, 'Now you receive $200,000. Once I get elected, you will now start receiving $1.25 million.' I said, 'That is a big lie.' But when he got elected, he immediately started paying $1.25 million."

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According to Pinnick, that experience gives him confidence that FIFA's latest proposal could also deliver meaningful financial benefits.

Former NFF boss dismisses controversy over World Cup sale

Pinnick argued that FIFA's member associations, not private investors, would ultimately be the biggest winners if the proposal receives approval.

"The shareholders are the member football associations, Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, South Africa and others. These are the main beneficiaries," he explained.

He suggested that associations could receive up to $20 million under the new initiative, in addition to existing FIFA Forward funding, significantly reducing their dependence on government support.

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"If, for example, you have $40 million, trust me, you don't need government to run football. What people should be concerned about is the integrity of the funds, the integrity of the people involved, the consortium or company, and how the funds are utilised."

Responding to fears that private investment could influence FIFA's governance, Pinnick pointed to the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), noting that it also faced widespread criticism before becoming an accepted part of the game.

He also dismissed suggestions that reported conversations between United States President Donald Trump and Infantino represented improper interference, insisting the FIFA president acted within the organisation's rules.