Liverpool sign Barcelona captain in shock loan swoop

The Reds have moved to solve their defensive crises with a surprise loan signing

Liverpool have completed a surprise move for Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo, with the Uruguay international set to join the Reds on loan for the 2026/27 season.

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The 27-year-old defender arrives at Anfield at a crucial time, with injuries and departures leaving the Premier League champions short of senior defensive options.

Araujo arrives to solve Liverpool's defensive crisis

Araujo will provide immediate reinforcement at centre-back while also offering cover at right-back, where Jeremie Frimpong and the injured Conor Bradley have been Liverpool's main options.

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His arrival comes after Ibrahima Konate's move to Real Madrid, while 21-year-old Jeremy Jacquet remains short of experience and has yet to feature in pre-season following shoulder surgery.

The defensive crisis deepened when Joe Gomez suffered a muscle injury in Liverpool's opening pre-season fixture. Teenage defender Giovanni Leoni is also recovering from an ACL injury, leaving Virgil van Dijk as the club's only fully fit senior centre-back.

Araujo's experience could therefore prove invaluable. The 6ft 3in defender has made more than 200 appearances for Barcelona since progressing from the club's B team and was part of the side that won LaLiga last season.

Barcelona captain takes Premier League opportunity

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Despite his status at Barcelona, Araujo has slipped down the pecking order, with younger options such as Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin reportedly ahead of him.

The loan move gives the Uruguayan an opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League while Liverpool gain an experienced defender without committing to a permanent transfer.

Araujo joined Barcelona B in 2018 before breaking into the senior team a year later. His physical presence, versatility and Champions League experience make him a valuable addition for Liverpool.

The defender also has international experience with Uruguay, although an injury prevented him from featuring at the 2026 World Cup.

Araujo becomes Liverpool's third major signing of the summer after Jacquet and winger Victor Munoz, with the Reds now preparing for their opening league fixture against Newcastle on August 23.

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