World Cup
Muller in shock after watching 38-year-old Messi scores World Cup hat-trick and break many records
Messi led his team to their first win at the 2026 World Cup in a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their first game.
The Argentine legend not only secured a winning start for Argentina but also elevated him into the history books.
He is now tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.
Muller reacts to Messi’s hattrick
Messi’s performance earned widespread acclaim, including from Muller, who has shared the pitch with Messi during some of the most defining moments of their respective careers.
Shortly after the match, the German international took to Instagram to express his admiration for the Argentine legend.
Muller posted a photo of himself with Messi, accompanied by the simple but powerful caption, "This guy… 🐐".
Muller's post was a clear sign of respect for Messi's enduring brilliance and longevity at the highest level.
The night in Kansas City proved to be a historic occasion for the Argentine captain, marked by several record-breaking milestones.
Messi distinguished himself as the first footballer ever to compete in six separate World Cup tournaments.
This landmark event also served as his 200th international appearance for Argentina, a game in which he managed to equal the long-standing World Cup goal record held by Miroslav Klose.
Having moved past Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário (15 goals) and drawn level with Klose, Messi now has the opportunity to claim the all-time World Cup scoring record for himself as the tournament progresses.