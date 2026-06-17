World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Muller in shock after watching 38-year-old Messi scores World Cup hat-trick and break many records

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:26 - 17 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Messi scores World Cup hat-trick || imago
Messi scores World Cup hat-trick || imago
Thomas Muller was left stunned by Lionel Messi's latest masterclass, as the Argentine superstar kicked off his 2026 World Cup campaign with a sensational hat-trick against Algeria.
Advertisement

Messi led his team to their first win at the 2026 World Cup in a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their first game.

Advertisement

The Argentine legend not only secured a winning start for Argentina but also elevated him into the history books. 

He is now tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.

Advertisement

Muller reacts to Messi’s hattrick

Messi’s performance earned widespread acclaim, including from Muller, who has shared the pitch with Messi during some of the most defining moments of their respective careers.

Shortly after the match, the German international took to Instagram to express his admiration for the Argentine legend. 

Lionel Messi celebrating his goal || imago
Lionel Messi celebrating his goal || imago

Muller posted a photo of himself with Messi, accompanied by the simple but powerful caption, "This guy… 🐐".

Advertisement

Muller's post was a clear sign of respect for Messi's enduring brilliance and longevity at the highest level.

The night in Kansas City proved to be a historic occasion for the Argentine captain, marked by several record-breaking milestones. 

Lionel Messi becomes oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentine history || Imago
Lionel Messi becomes oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentine history || Imago

Messi distinguished himself as the first footballer ever to compete in six separate World Cup tournaments. 

This landmark event also served as his 200th international appearance for Argentina, a game in which he managed to equal the long-standing World Cup goal record held by Miroslav Klose.

Advertisement

Having moved past Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário (15 goals) and drawn level with Klose, Messi now has the opportunity to claim the all-time World Cup scoring record for himself as the tournament progresses.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Thomas Mueller Lionel Messi World Cup Argentina
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup POWER RANKINGS Day 6 | PulseSports
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Messi fires Argentina into top 3 as Algeria, Senegal fall
Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing as Mourinho's summer rebuild continues
Football
17.06.2026
Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing as Mourinho's summer rebuild continues
Messi reveals personal struggles behind tears
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
I went through a lot – Messi reveals personal struggles behind tears after hat-trick against Algeria
Haaland shocked at Argentine legend’s hat-trick performance
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
‘Messi is a madman’ - Haaland shocked at Argentine legend’s hat-trick performance
Messi reaffirms passion for the game
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
'I love playing football’ - Messi reaffirms passion for the game after hat-trick against Algeria
Messi scores World Cup hat-trick || imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
Muller in shock after watching 38-year-old Messi scores World Cup hat-trick and break many records