2026 World Cup: Morocco’s Brahim Diaz equals Super Eagles icon’s historic African record

Morocco's fantastic start at the 2026 World Cup continued in their record-breaking slim win over Scotland

Morocco's national football team kept their unbeaten run alive at the World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland in Boston.

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The brilliant result was powered by their star playmaker, who matched a rare continental record also held by Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike.

Moroccan Playmaker Matches Historic African Record

The Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz wrote his name into the football history books by providing his second assist in just two World Cup matches.

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By setting up the game-winning goal, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Ball winner became only the fourth player ever to record an assist in two separate World Cup games for an African nation.

1 - @Brahim Díaz 🇲🇦 es el cuarto jugador que enlaza dos partidos con asistencia para un equipo de África en el #Mundial tras Emmanuel Emenike con Nigeria (2), Asamoah Gyan con Ghana (2) y Wahbi Khazri con Túnez (2).



Es el primero de ellos en lograrlo en sus dos primeras… pic.twitter.com/XW2sd1HA6V — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 19, 2026

This unique achievement draws him level with Nigerian icon Emmanuel Emenike, Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, and Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri.

Remarkably, Diaz is the very first player on this elite list to reach the milestone during his first two appearances in the competition.

Quick Strike Puts Morocco Level with Nigeria

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The Atlas Lions needed only seventy seconds to break the deadlock against the Tartan Army when young forward Ismael Saibari brought down a precise pass from Diaz and smashed it into the net.

This rapid strike stands as the fastest goal scored at the tournament so far. With the narrow 1-0 victory, Morocco successfully moved to four points in the Group C standings.