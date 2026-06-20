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2026 World Cup: Morocco’s Brahim Diaz equals Super Eagles icon’s historic African record

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:17 - 20 June 2026
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Morocco's fantastic start at the 2026 World Cup continued in their record-breaking slim win over Scotland
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Morocco's national football team kept their unbeaten run alive at the World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland in Boston.

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The brilliant result was powered by their star playmaker, who matched a rare continental record also held by Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike.

Moroccan Playmaker Matches Historic African Record

The Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz wrote his name into the football history books by providing his second assist in just two World Cup matches.

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By setting up the game-winning goal, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Ball winner became only the fourth player ever to record an assist in two separate World Cup games for an African nation.

This unique achievement draws him level with Nigerian icon Emmanuel Emenike, Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, and Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri.

Remarkably, Diaz is the very first player on this elite list to reach the milestone during his first two appearances in the competition.

Quick Strike Puts Morocco Level with Nigeria

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The Atlas Lions needed only seventy seconds to break the deadlock against the Tartan Army when young forward Ismael Saibari brought down a precise pass from Diaz and smashed it into the net.

This rapid strike stands as the fastest goal scored at the tournament so far. With the narrow 1-0 victory, Morocco successfully moved to four points in the Group C standings.

The crucial victory also marks Morocco's sixth all-time win in World Cup history, pushing them level with powerhouse nations Nigeria and Ghana as the African teams with the most wins in tournament history.

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