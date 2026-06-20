2026 FIFA World Cup Day 9 recap: Morocco match Nigeria’s record as Man Utd star shines for Brazil

Morocco are on the brink of breaking Nigeria’s record, as the Atlas Lions and Brazil won their first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on day 8 of action.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup action continued on day 9, as Brazil, the USA, Morocco and Paraguay all secured wins in their second group game.

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Co-host the USA kicked off the day’s action with a clash against Australia in front of the football (soccer)-loving Seattle fans.

Following the Yanks’ game, Scotland and Morocco battled it out in Boston before Brazil faced Haiti in Philadelphia. The day’s action wrapped up with Turkey’s game against Paraguay in San Francisco.

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In typical Pulse Sports fashion, here is a recap of how the games went down.

USA march on

Can the USA win the World Cup? This is the question every American football fan is asking, and they will continue to hold that belief after watching the USA deliver a strong performance against Australia.

After pulling the whole nation with their performance in the opener against Paraguay, the pressure was on Mauricio Pochettino’s men to build on that 4-1 win as they took on the Socceroos in the soccer-loving city of Seattle.

Backed by a raucous home crowd, the USA did back up that performance as they beat Australia 2-0 to book their spot in the round of 32.

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Just like against Paraguay, the USA took an early lead courtesy of an own goal from Cameron Burgess, who diverted Folarin Balogun’s cross into his net.

The goal set the Seattle Stadium alight, and that fuelled the USA to go for more, which they eventually got through Alex Freeman in the 43rd minute.

Freeman’s strike turned out to be the last goal of the match as the USA marched on to the round of 32. While tougher tests will come, the performance from their opening two games has got Americans dreaming.

Morocco level with Nigeria as they beat Scotland

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Morocco started their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil but went into the game against Scotland knowing they had to win.

The Tartan Army had beaten Haiti 1-0 in their opener and were looking to avoid a defeat against Morocco in their second clash in Boston.

However, it was the Atlas Lions who prevailed, and they did not have to wait long, as Ismail Sabari’s strike 70 seconds into the match was enough to give them a 1-0 win.

While it was not a really convincing performance from the African champions, it was a vital win that puts them in a strong position to finish either first or second in their group.

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In addition, it was also their sixth World Cup win in 25 games, going level with Nigeria and Ghana as the African side with the most World Cup wins.

Brazil show their quality against Haiti

Five-time champions Brazil received criticism for their performance against Morocco but bounced back with a 3-0 win over Haiti.

The Seleção knew what had to be done, and they wasted no time in establishing their dominance.

Manchester United star Cunha put Carlo Ancelotti’s men ahead in the 23rd minute before doubling the advantage 13 minutes later.

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Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr then wrapped up the game seconds before the break to give Brazil a routine 3-0 win.

As for Haiti, their World Cup hopes are over, but they did impress in their first two games and also have the chance to cause an upset against Morocco in their final match.

Turkey crash out after loss to Paraguay

Turkey were seen as one of the dark horses coming into the tournament, but they have been a major disappointment as they lost their second group game 1-0 to Paraguay.

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Vicenzo Montella’s men started their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Australia, but went into the game against Paraguay knowing a win would keep their hopes alive going into the final clash against the USA.

62 - Türkiye failed to score despite attempting 62 shots in their first two matches at this year's FIFA World Cup, the most attempts without a goal in any two-match span in the competition on record (since 1966).



Frustrated. pic.twitter.com/JzNjifYtiT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2026

However, they just could not get the job done, as Matias Galarza’s strike in the second minute was enough to give Paraguay the win.

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The result is disappointing for Turkey, considering that they played the second half with a man advantage after Miguel Almiron was sent off for Paraguay for covering his mouth while appearing to insult an opponent.