Football’s first-ever remote worker — Brazil president gives Neymar new job title amid World Cup absence

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s joke about Neymar’s absence from the 2026 World Cup has gone viral, with fans divided over whether the remark was harmless humour or a dig at the Brazilian superstar’s injury struggles.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has gone viral after joking that Neymar is football’s first-ever remote worker.

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The light-hearted jab came during a public appearance when Lula was asked about Brazil’s prospects at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar is currently rehabilitating a grade-two right calf strain sustained on May 17 during a match with Santos. He did not travel to Philadelphia for Friday's game and is remaining at the team’s training base in New Jersey to focus on his recovery.

What happened?

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Brazil star Neymar | IMAGO

After a child amongst the crowd described Neymar as Brazil’s best player, the president responded with a remark that quickly drew laughter from the audience.

“Neymar isn’t even playing, man! I heard yesterday that he is the first player called up for home office in the world. He’s the greatest we have!”

Lula: Quem é que o Brasil tem de bom agora?

Criança: Neymar!



Lula: O Neymar não tá nem jogando, cara! Ouvi ontem que ele é o primeiro jogador convocado em home office do mundo.



É o maior que temos mesmo! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZIJv59E6VU — Bruno Guzzo® (@brunoguzzo) June 19, 2026

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many fans amused by Lula’s description of the Brazilian star as a “remote worker” while the national team competes at the World Cup without him.

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The bigger picture

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO

Neymar was included in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup. However, injury problems have followed the Samba superstar and prevented him from making his first appearance at the tournament.

He did not travel to Philadelphia for Friday's game and is remaining at the team’s training base in New Jersey to focus on his recovery.

The 34-year-old has struggled to maintain fitness in recent seasons, limiting his appearances for both club and country and casting uncertainty over his international future.

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While Lula’s comments were clearly made in jest, the remark touched on a sensitive subject for Brazilian football supporters.

Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer and one of the most influential players in the nation’s history, but his repeated injury setbacks have become a recurring source of frustration.

Reaction to the president’s joke has been mixed. Some supporters praised Lula’s humour and saw the comment as a harmless observation, while others felt it was an unnecessary swipe at a player who has carried the national team’s expectations for more than a decade.