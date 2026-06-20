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Paraguay’s Almiron becomes first victim of ‘Vinicius’ rule as Turkey suffer World Cup elimination

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 05:58 - 20 June 2026
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Former Newcastle star Miguel Almiron made unwanted World Cup history despite Paraguay's win over Turkey
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Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron made unwanted football history on Friday during a tense World Cup clash in California.

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His sudden sending-off marked the very first time the new tournament safety regulation was used on the global stage.

New Mouth-Covering Rule Sparks Historic Red Card

The match saw Miguel Almirón receive a straight red card right before halftime for putting his hand over his mouth during an argument with Turkey's Mert Muldur.

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The strict new regulation, nicknamed the "Vinicius Rule," was created by football bosses to stop players from hiding abusive or racist language behind their hands or jerseys.

It was introduced after an incident in Europe where Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth to hide insults aimed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during a Champions League game.

The referee checked the video screens using VAR, confirmed Almiron broke the rule, and immediately sent him off the field.

Ten-Man Paraguay Fight On to Knock Out Turkey

Despite losing their star player, ten-man Paraguay put on a brave defensive performance to protect their early lead and knock Turkey out of the tournament.

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The match had started in dream fashion for Paraguay when midfielder Matías Galarza scored a lightning-fast goal after just sixty-four seconds, blasting a low rocket into the net from twenty-five metres out.

It stands as the fastest goal scored at the World Cup so far. Turkey fought back aggressively and created wave after wave of dangerous attacks in the second half, but Paraguay's defenders stood strong until the final whistle to secure a dramatic 1-0 win.

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