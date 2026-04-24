Benfica winger Prestianni slapped with UEFA ban over Vinicius incident

Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni has been hit with a ban from UEFA after the infamous incident involving Vinicius Junior in Benfica's Champions League tie against Real Madrid

Gianluca Prestianni has been handed a major suspension by UEFA following an incident involving Vinícius Júnior.

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The punishment comes after an investigation into alleged discriminatory conduct during a clash between SL Benfica and Real Madrid.

UEFA confirms ban for discriminatory conduct

UEFA announced that Prestianni will serve a six-match ban for what it described as “discriminatory conduct” during the Champions League play-off encounter.

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The organisation clarified that the sanction relates to homophobic insults allegedly directed at Vinícius Júnior.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Gianluca Prestianni has been given a 6 games ban by UEFA, partly suspensional for ‘homophobic insults’. pic.twitter.com/v26DWEtEDI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2026

According to UEFA, three of the six matches are suspended for a two-year probationary period, meaning the winger must serve three matches immediately unless further offences occur.

One of those matches has already been served during the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, meaning Prestianni will serve a further two-match suspension.

The governing body also confirmed that the remaining fixtures of the ban can be served either in European competitions or with the Argentina national team in FIFA-sanctioned matches.

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Incident fallout and Benfica exit complicate suspension

The controversy dates back to the first-leg meeting in Lisbon, where Vinícius Júnior accused Prestianni of making offensive remarks after scoring the winning goal.

French referee François Letexier halted the match and activated the anti-racism protocol, leading to a delay before play resumed.

While Prestianni denied making racist comments after the game, Vinícius and several Real Madrid players stood by the accusation, prompting an official investigation. UEFA initially issued a provisional one-match suspension before confirming the full sanction.