FA Cup Semifinal: Manchester City vs Southampton preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester City can book their place in a fourth consecutive FA Cup final as they face Championship aspirants Southampton in the semi-finals.

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Manchester City vs Southampton betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester City to qualify

Manchester City vs Southampton preview

If there’s one thing that both Manchester City and Southampton can relate to, it’s that both of them have bested Arsenal in recent weeks.

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Manchester City saw off the Gunners for the second time in as many months, this time at the Etihad as they closed the gap and eventually moved top of the Premier League table.

However, a wasteful performance in Wednesday’s slender 1-0 win over Burnley was tinged with regret after Man City failed to build a goal-difference cushion, scoring just one goal from 28 shots at Turf Moor.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola’s troops have boosted their hopes of winning a seventh top-flight crown in 10 years under the Catalan coach.

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They have put together a five-game winning streak in all competitions, including a statement 4-0 home triumph over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals earlier this month.

Man City, who beat Exeter City (10-1), Salford City (2-0) and Newcastle United (3-1) in the previous three rounds, are now gearing up for a record eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final and will attempt to become the first team in the competition’s history to reach a fourth final in a row.

Southampton also return to Wembley this weekend following a stunning 2-1 home triumph over Arsenal earlier this month, with former Man City academy player Shea Charles netting an 85th-minute winner.

The Saints are unbeaten in 20 games across all competitions (W16 D4), scoring two or more goals in 13 of those matches. Their eight-game winning streak was brought to an end on Tuesday, though, as they drew 2-2 with Roy Hodgson’s Bristol City.

Nevertheless, the Saints remain fourth in the table and within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots – a remarkable feat considering they were languishing in 20th when Eckert took the reins.

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Manchester City vs Southampton head-to-head

Man City have faced Southampton in four previous FA Cup ties, winning 5-0 in 1909-10, 3-1 in 2006-07 and 4-1 in 2021-22. However, they lost the other 5-1 in the third round in 1959-60.

Southampton have lost 13 of their last 18 matches against City in all competitions (W2 D3), though. Their most recent meeting was a goalless draw in the Premier League in May 2025.

Not since 2003 have Southampton competed in the FA Cup final, and they have been knocked out in nine of their 13 semi-final ties, most recently losing to Leicester in 2020-21.

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Interestingly, eight of the nine sides to knock the Saints out in the semis went on to lift the trophy – the exception being Arsenal back in 1926-27.

Manchester City vs Southampton team forms

Manchester City FA Cup form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩

Manchester City form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Southampton FA Cup form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩

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Southampton form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧

Manchester City vs Southampton team news

Man City may be without Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri after he was injured in the defeat of Arsenal last week, but Guardiola seems optimistic he can feature.

Ruben Dias is also pushing to be involved as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury suffered earlier this month. He joins fellow defender Josko Gvardiol on the physio’s table.

For Southampton, Flynn Downes is suspended after being sent off against Swansea for violent conduct at the weekend. Ryan Manning is also serving a suspension.

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Elsewhere, captain Jack Stephens is a doubt after dropping out of the side to face Bristol City midweek.

Manchester City vs Southampton possible starting lineup

Manchester City: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, O'Reilly; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland

Southampton: Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Downes, Charles; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

Manchester City vs Southampton prediction

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Man City’s performances in the FA Cup have carried an air of inevitability in recent seasons, though they are making an odd habit of falling at the final hurdle.

They were beaten in the final by Crystal Palace last season, and Manchester United the season before that, and will be fully intent on reaching the final again this year.

Southampton should also not be taken lightly, given their exceptional run of form and impressive wins over two Premier League teams to reach the semi-finals.

Nevertheless, we cannot envisage any scenario in which the Saints march on to the final, as the strength, quality and relentless nature of Guardiola’s team should ultimately find a way to wear down the Championship outfit.

Correct score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Southampton

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