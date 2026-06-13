2026 FIFA World Cup: England suffers major setback as training equipment is stolen

England's World Cup preparations have suffered an unexpected setback after training equipment was stolen in Kansas City.

England's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been thrown into uncertainty after training equipment intended for the national team's base in Kansas City was reportedly stolen before the squad's arrival.

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The incident occurred while equipment was being transported to the Three Lions' training camp at Swope Soccer Village, where manager Thomas Tuchel's side is expected to complete its final preparations ahead of its opening group-stage encounter against Croatia.

Reports indicate that several essential items, including footballs, training materials and players' boots, may have been taken during the break-in.

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Police launch investigation

Local authorities quickly responded after the theft was discovered on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department confirmed that officers are investigating the incident.

He said, "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."

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Law enforcement officials have already made two arrests in connection with the case, although details surrounding the suspects and the recovered items have not yet been disclosed.

Tuchel faces unwelcome distraction

The timing of the incident presents an unwanted challenge for England manager Thomas Tuchel, whose squad arrived in the United States on Saturday as they continue their quest for a first World Cup title since 1966.

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The German coach had planned for all training equipment to be in place before the team's arrival, allowing players to settle immediately into their preparation schedule.

England are scheduled to hold their first full training session on Sunday, with attention already turning towards Wednesday's crucial Group L opener against Croatia.

Despite the disruption, England is expected to continue preparations as usual while officials assess the full impact of the theft.