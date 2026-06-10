‘Not on his 100 per cent’ - Tuchel worried about Saka’s Injury ahead of England's World Cup opener

England's World Cup preparations have been hit by a significant injury concern, with manager Thomas Tuchel confirming that star winger Bukayo Saka is struggling with an Achilles issue.

The winger has battled with injuries this season, having missed out on some Premier League and Champions League games.

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His fitness has been managed by Arsenal, especially in the second half of the season, and this helped in their title win.

The Arsenal player joined the training camp late and, despite undertaking personal fitness work, is behind his teammates in terms of preparation.

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Saka’s injury concern

Southgate revealed that while other players like Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze are fully fit after being granted extended breaks, Saka is still not at his best.

"Declan is on 100 per cent and Bukayo is still getting there," Southgate stated. "He was playing through discomfort at the end of the season, but obviously managing it and playing at a high level, but still not on his 100 per cent."

The England manager explained that Saka requires careful management and is not yet able to participate in every training session.

England coach Thomas Tuchel.

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"Some things are missing, consecutive training," he added. "They took very good care of him and were very aware of it at Arsenal, and we will do a little bit the same."

"He was decisive in the second leg against Atletico Madrid to bring them to the final, he played the final. But like I said, he was managed in between, and this is what we do."

Southgate noted that the decision for Saka to play through the pain towards the end of the club season was made jointly by the player and Arsenal.

Arsenal and England star boy Bukayo Saka | Getty

Prioritising the player's well-being, the England staff is gradually reintroducing him to full training. "The player and his needs and health are always first," Southgate emphasised.

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"He is available for tomorrow, but he needs management to be fully, fully 100 per cent, which he is not."