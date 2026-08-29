Too much politics — Jose Mourinho snubs PSG, Spain stars with Ballon d'Or claim

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has shared his thoughts on the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The self proclaimed 'Special One' believes the award should not be decided based on just team achievements.

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Speaking in an interview, via Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese coach insisted the prestigious individual honour must go to a genuine great rather than a player rewarded simply for team success.

🚨🌕 José Mourinho: “The Ballon d'Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, we miss them for eternity.



Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, R9, Zidane...



You can't give the Ballon d'Or to a guy just for winning the UCL or the World Cup.



If you should give it to… pic.twitter.com/d6X3XSBxuY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

“The Ballon d’Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, we miss them for eternity. Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, R9, Zidane...”

Mourinho said.He rejected the idea of handing the award purely on the back of major trophies.

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“You can’t give the Ballon d’Or to a guy just for winning the UCL or the World Cup. If you should give it to someone just for winning the UCL, then give it to Luis Enrique.”

Dembele won the Ballon d'Or in 2025 | IMAGO

“No, it needs to go to the best player in the world, not necessarily a Spanish guy, or a PSG player.

"It needs to go to one of the 3-4 best players in the world, and those guys are HERE.”

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Rodri is a candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

The Real Madrid manager then pointed to what he sees as the award’s biggest flaw. “But politics come into the Ballon d’Or, so I don’t like getting into politics.”

Mourinho’s comments come at a time when the Ballon d’Or race is heating up following the World Cup, with several players from Spain and Paris Saint-Germain among the frontrunners, including Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembele.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place on Monday, October 26 in London, England.

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