He told Arteta — Julian Alvarez conversation with Arsenal boss revealed

Wantaway Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has reportedly spoken to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta regarding a move to north London.

Alvarez has personally informed Mikel Arteta that he does not want to join Arsenal this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

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Speaking on TNT Sports on Saturday, Ornstein provided a clear update on the long-running transfer saga surrounding the Atletico Madrid striker.

Diego Simeone and Julian Alvarez || Imago

“At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona,” Ornstein said.

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club.

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🚨🇦🇷 David Ornstein: “At the time of reporting, Julián Alvarez is UNLIKELY to join Arsenal.



Atleti have also closed the door on Barça, so that move WILL NOT happen.



Julián has told Arteta that he does NOT want to join Arsenal, but that COULD change in the days ahead.”



[via… — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 29, 2026

But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead? These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.”

Alvarez has made it clear throughout the window that Barcelona remains his preferred destination. However, Atletico Madrid have repeatedly refused to sell their star forward to their La Liga rivals.

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That stance left Arsenal as the most realistic alternative, with the Gunners willing to meet a high valuation to bring the Argentina international to the Emirates.

Despite Arteta’s personal involvement in trying to convince the player, Alvarez has held firm.