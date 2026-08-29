Advertisement

He told Arteta — Julian Alvarez conversation with Arsenal boss revealed

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:03 - 29 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Wantaway Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has reportedly spoken to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta regarding a move to north London.
Advertisement

Alvarez has personally informed Mikel Arteta that he does not want to join Arsenal this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Advertisement

Speaking on TNT Sports on Saturday, Ornstein provided a clear update on the long-running transfer saga surrounding the Atletico Madrid striker.

Diego Simeone and Julian Alvarez || Imago
Diego Simeone and Julian Alvarez || Imago

“At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona,” Ornstein said.

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club.

Advertisement

But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead? These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.”

Alvarez has made it clear throughout the window that Barcelona remains his preferred destination. However, Atletico Madrid have repeatedly refused to sell their star forward to their La Liga rivals.

Advertisement

That stance left Arsenal as the most realistic alternative, with the Gunners willing to meet a high valuation to bring the Argentina international to the Emirates.

Despite Arteta’s personal involvement in trying to convince the player, Alvarez has held firm.

The World Cup winner is understood to have little desire to return to the Premier League at this stage of his career, due to family reasons, and a lifelong dream of playing for Barcelona.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He told Arteta — Julian Alvarez conversation with Arsenal boss revealed
Football
29.08.2026
He told Arteta — Julian Alvarez conversation with Arsenal boss revealed
Wild reactions as resurrected Samuel Chukwueze is criminally robbed of award despite masterclass
Football
29.08.2026
VICTOR MOSES REBORN! Super Eagles wing-back Samuel Chukwueze robbed after another impressive outing
Ex-Real Madrid star praises Super Eagles striker Arokodare for blistering Ajax start
Football
29.08.2026
Ex-Real Madrid star praises Super Eagles striker Arokodare for blistering Ajax start
Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie gets new coach after disappointing WAFCON performance
Football
29.08.2026
Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie gets new coach after disappointing WAFCON performance
Falconets during the game. (Photo Credit: Dr. Victor Ademola/X)
Football
29.08.2026
No visas, no problem! — Nigeria's Falconets defy sudden visa crisis to beat FIFA World Cup hosts
NPFL 2026/27 Matchday 1: Previewing Enyimba, Rangers, Ikorodu City and Sporting Lagos
Football
29.08.2026
TOTAL WAR! Super Eagles legend plots brutal revenge as four NPFL teams are CONDEMNED to win