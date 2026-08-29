VICTOR MOSES REBORN! Super Eagles wing-back Samuel Chukwueze robbed after another impressive outing

Wild reactions as resurrected Samuel Chukwueze is criminally robbed of award despite masterclass

Wild reactions as resurrected Samuel Chukwueze is criminally robbed of award despite masterclass

THE JUJU IS WORKING! Fans are convinced Samuel Chukwueze visited a native doctor during his holidays after another insane display for AC Milan! Even though he got robbed of the Man of the Match award against Akor Adams' Venezia, fans are calling him the new Victor Moses under Ruben Amorim! Is he playing too much defence now? Read on to see the unhinged fan reactions!

Ruben Amorim has successfully turned AC Milan into a winning machine, but his tactical choices are starting to cause a massive argument among Nigerian football fans.

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On an emotional Friday night at the San Siro, AC Milan cruised to a 2-0 victory over Venezia, keeping their perfect 100% record alive at the top of the Serie A table.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was once again the centre of attention, putting on a show against his international teammate Akor Adams.

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But despite running his socks off and putting up unbelievable numbers, Chukwueze was completely bypassed for the Man of the Match award, which went to Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos.

The Victor Moses Transformation

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Last week, Chukwueze picked up the official player of the match award. This time around, he did not get a goal or an assist, but his tactical discipline left fans completely stunned.

Amorim has deployed the 27-year-old in a strict right wing-back role, forcing the natural attacker to do a mountain of defensive dirty work.

Chukwueze finished the game with three chances created, two big chances, and three key passes. Defensively, he was a monster, racking up three tackles, two ball recoveries, one block, and winning 100% of his aerial battles.

This high-intensity style immediately reminded fans of how Antonio Conte transformed another Nigerian attacker at Chelsea years ago.

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“A 2016-17 Victor Moses reincarnation!" one excited fan posted online. "Love to see it play out for Milan like it did for Chelsea.”

Another supporter added: “Amorim has resurrected this guy. He is playing his best football now since he left Villarreal.”

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"Which Native Doctor Did He Visit?"

The sudden change in Chukwueze’s work rate has become a hilarious topic of discussion back home. After struggling for long periods last season, fans cannot believe how energetic the winger looks today.

“Chukwueze needs to explain to us which dibia (native doctor) he went to meet during his holiday in his hometown,” a fan joked on social media.

However, not everyone is happy with the tactical shift. A section of the fanbase believes that playing so deep is killing his attacking instincts.

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“He doesn't look happy playing right wing-back," a critic warned. "Let's not pretend we all didn't see that he's now more of a defender than an attacker.”

How the Drama Folded

The match itself was a tense affair. The first half ended goalless after Gonçalo Ramos missed a couple of easy chances served on a silver platter by Chukwueze. Venezia threatened on the break through Akor Adams, but the Milan backline stood tall.

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The breakthrough finally came in the 69th minute when substitute Alexis Saelemaekers found Goncalo Ramos, who swept a sweet first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Goncalo Ramos with his man of the match display.

In the 89th minute, a shot from Ardon Jashari was deflected off Venezia defender Redouane Halhal for a comical own goal, sealing the 2-0 win.