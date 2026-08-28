'Inter Lagos were cooked' — Shooting Stars punish noisy new boys in chaotic quantitative derby

Traditional heavyweights Shooting Stars (3SC) silenced their noisy rivals Inter Lagos with a gritty 2-1 victory in the first Southwest derby of the new NPFL season, snapping a four-year opening-day jinx.

The social media banter war is officially over, and the traditional giants of Ibadan have put the noisy new boys firmly in their place.

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In a highly anticipated, fiery Southwest derby to open the new Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Shooting Stars (3SC) survived a massive scare to defeat newly promoted Inter Lagos 2-1 at a packed Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba.

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All three goals were scored during a wild and chaotic first half, after which the Ibadan warriors packed their defense to secure a monumental opening-day victory, their first Matchday 1 win in four long years.

Punishment for the Trash Talk

For days leading up to kickoff, Inter Lagos and Shooting Stars’ official handles flooded the internet with crazy graphics war to show they were ready to take over the region.

But when the referee blew the whistle, Shooting Stars showed them that top-flight football is not played on a mobile phone screen.

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Shooting Stars 2-1 Inter Lagos: Oluyole Warriors Win Intense 2026/27 NPFL Opener

The hosts used a terrifying high-pressing tactic from the blast of the whistle. In the 15th minute, the pressure paid off when Lucky Emmanuel found pocket space inside the penalty box and drilled a low shot into the net to make it 1-0.

Inter Lagos proved they are a difficult nut to crack, fighting back just seven minutes later. In the 22nd minute, Damilare Adigun met a brilliant cross to slot home a quick equaliser, scoring Inter's first-ever goal in the top division.

Our first game in the NPFL takes us to Ibadan. A new chapter begins here.



🆚 Shooting Stars

🕓 4 PM

📍 Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan. #InterLagos | #ThePrideofLagos | #InterLawaa pic.twitter.com/xsALcfjArD — Inter Lagos (@InterLagosFC) August 26, 2026

The Stoppage-Time Dagger

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The match looked heading for a draw at the break, but deep into first-half injury time, the stadium completely exploded with noise.

In the 45+1st minute, Sodiq Ibrahim found the back of the net with a clinical finish to restore 3SC's lead. In the second half, Inter Lagos threw everything forward in a desperate search for an equaliser, but Shooting Stars' defensive wall held perfectly firm through six agonizing minutes of extra time to secure the bragging rights.

Shooting Stars claim bragging rights.

"Your Eyes Don Clear Now?"

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Immediately after the final whistle, triumphant Shooting Stars fans completely flooded social media to mock Inter Lagos for failing to back up their internet arrogance.

“Inter Lagos were cooked after the banter war,” one fan laughed on X (formerly Twitter).

Another supporter directly mocked their failed marketing stunt, posting: “That QR code way you burn, your eyes don clear now?”

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However, some tactical Ibadan fans warned that the team still needs heavy coaching adjustments if they want to fight for the title this year.

"A good start for us," a supporter noted. "But there are areas that should be improved, like trying to be calmer and more patient when we have the ball."

Scenes after FT



I̶n̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶l̶a̶g̶o̶s̶ ita la ti je iya: Please can we get the Quantitative Reason



3SC: pic.twitter.com/l0ZsPKWMdb — Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) August 28, 2026