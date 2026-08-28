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Manchester United get greenlight to sign Nigeria-eligible Chelsea star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:36 - 28 August 2026
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Michael Carrick has been offered the chance to strengthen Manchester United's defence in the final days of the summer transfer window.
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Chelsea have offered the Red Devils a chance to sign Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of the transfer deadline.

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The 28-year-old centre-back, who is eligible to represent Nigeria through his heritage, has been made available as a potential rotation option for Michael Carrick’s side.

Tosin Adarabioyo
Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Esperance (Credit: Chelsea FC)
Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea visits Nigeria.
Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea
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Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reports (via Metro) that United have received the opportunity to bring the former Fulham man to Old Trafford before the window closes.

Adarabioyo joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham in 2024 and has made 38 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

However, his opportunities have become limited this summer following the arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for £52 million.

Chelsea are also closing in on young Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor, further increasing competition in the defensive ranks.

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Interestingly, Adarabioyo was close to joining Manchester United in 2024 before ultimately choosing Chelsea.

United have prioritised midfield reinforcements so far this window, bringing in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

However, with only a few days left before the deadline and after a 2-0 opening-day defeat to Hull City, the club may now look to strengthen other areas of the squad.

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