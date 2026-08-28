After 4 years, Tobi Amusan's World Record is broken

Tobi Amusan blasted to a new women's 100mH world record at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon

Tobi Amusan blasted to a new women's 100mH world record at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon

One of athletics' most celebrated records has been rewritten.

After nearly four years as the world's fastest woman over the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan's historic mark has been eclipsed by Masai Russell, who stormed to a new world record at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich.

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Russell, the reigning Olympic champion, delivered the race of her life at the famous Weltklasse Zurich meeting, finally achieving a feat she had threatened throughout the season after coming agonisingly close to the record on two previous occasions.

Her performance, which now awaits formal ratification by World Athletics, brought an end to Amusan's reign as the world record holder and crowned an unforgettable evening that saw two world records shattered.

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Russell finally makes history

Russell arrived in Zurich carrying enormous expectations after repeatedly flirting with history earlier in the year. This time, there was no near miss.

The American exploded out of the blocks, attacked each hurdle with remarkable precision and powered through the finish to produce the fastest women's 100m hurdles race ever recorded.

The end of Amusan's historic reign

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For Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, the moment marked the end of a remarkable chapter in athletics history.

Amusan became the world's fastest-ever woman over the 100m hurdles when she set the previous world record at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Her breakthrough performance transformed her into one of Africa's greatest track stars and inspired a new generation of Nigerian athletes.

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