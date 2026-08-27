Is Cardi B dating Maduka Okoye? Famed rapper opens up on meeting Super Eagles star

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Rapper Cardi finally addressed the rumours surrounding her meeting with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Romance speculation surrounding Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has intensified after the pair were repeatedly spotted together at high-profile events in Europe.

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The Grammy-winning rapper has now addressed the growing buzz, offering her clearest comments yet about her relationship with the Udinese shot-stopper.

How the Cardi B and Okoye rumours started

The speculation began in July during Paris Fashion Week, where Okoye was filmed holding Cardi B’s hand as he guided her to her seat at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show.

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The pair later appeared to enjoy each other’s company on a Paris balcony before sitting together again at the Viktor & Rolf show.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Their apparent connection continued in Italy two weeks later, with the Nigerian goalkeeper and the American rapper spotted sitting beside each other during a dinner at the luxurious St. Regis Venice.

Neither star immediately confirmed that they were romantically involved, but their repeated public appearances inevitably sent social media into overdrive. Okoye, who stands at 6ft 6in, has remained particularly quiet about the speculation, choosing to let the pictures and videos speak for themselves.

Cardi B reveals what Okoye is really like

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Cardi has now offered an intriguing insight into the footballer in her September 2026 Vogue Arabia cover story. While discussing their meeting, the rapper rejected the perception that Okoye is as intimidating off the pitch as he can appear online.

“He was really sweet,” Cardi said, adding, “When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind.”

Those comments have only fuelled speculation that there could be more than friendship between the pair. When Vogue Arabia asked whether fans could expect to see more of Okoye around her, Cardi gave a coy response.

“I hope so,” she replied with a giggle.

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