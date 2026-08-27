Advertisement

Is Cardi B dating Maduka Okoye? Famed rapper opens up on meeting Super Eagles star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:24 - 27 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show
Rapper Cardi finally addressed the rumours surrounding her meeting with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye
Advertisement

Romance speculation surrounding Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has intensified after the pair were repeatedly spotted together at high-profile events in Europe.

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning rapper has now addressed the growing buzz, offering her clearest comments yet about her relationship with the Udinese shot-stopper.

How the Cardi B and Okoye rumours started

The speculation began in July during Paris Fashion Week, where Okoye was filmed holding Cardi B’s hand as he guided her to her seat at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show.

Advertisement

The pair later appeared to enjoy each other’s company on a Paris balcony before sitting together again at the Viktor & Rolf show.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Their apparent connection continued in Italy two weeks later, with the Nigerian goalkeeper and the American rapper spotted sitting beside each other during a dinner at the luxurious St. Regis Venice.

Neither star immediately confirmed that they were romantically involved, but their repeated public appearances inevitably sent social media into overdrive. Okoye, who stands at 6ft 6in, has remained particularly quiet about the speculation, choosing to let the pictures and videos speak for themselves.

Cardi B reveals what Okoye is really like

Advertisement

Cardi has now offered an intriguing insight into the footballer in her September 2026 Vogue Arabia cover story. While discussing their meeting, the rapper rejected the perception that Okoye is as intimidating off the pitch as he can appear online.

“He was really sweet,” Cardi said, adding, “When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind.”

Those comments have only fuelled speculation that there could be more than friendship between the pair. When Vogue Arabia asked whether fans could expect to see more of Okoye around her, Cardi gave a coy response.

“I hope so,” she replied with a giggle.

Advertisement

For now, neither Cardi nor Okoye has officially confirmed a relationship, but the rapper’s latest comments suggest that the Nigerian goalkeeper could remain a familiar face in her increasingly star-studded circle.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arokodare on fire! Super Eagles star reaches five goal contributions in five games for Ajax after UECL brace
Super Eagles
27.08.2026
Arokodare on fire! Super Eagles star reaches five goal contributions in five games for Ajax after UECL brace
Chelsea agree deal for World Cup-winning goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez catastrophe on opening day
Premier League
27.08.2026
Chelsea agree deal for World Cup-winning goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez catastrophe on opening day
Is Cardi B dating Maduka Okoye? Famed rapper opens up on meeting Super Eagles star
Super Eagles
27.08.2026
Is Cardi B dating Maduka Okoye? Famed rapper opens up on meeting Super Eagles star
Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Raphinha, Fermin push Barcelona above Real Madrid to LaLiga summit
Football
27.08.2026
Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Raphinha, Fermin push Barcelona above Real Madrid to LaLiga summit
President Tinubu orders comprehensive Nigerian Football reforms
Football
27.08.2026
President Tinubu orders comprehensive Nigerian Football reforms
Tottenham vs Newcastle: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
Match Previews
27.08.2026
Tottenham vs Newcastle: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch