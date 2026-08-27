'They must be probed' - Former Super Eagles star wants NFF outgoing board investigated

Kadiri Ikhana says Ibrahim Musa Gusau's resignation as NFF president is an admission of failure

Former Super Eagles star and legendary coach Kadiri Ikhana has called for a full investigation into the outgoing Nigeria Football Federation leadership, insisting that Ibrahim Musa Gusau’s resignation should not mark the end of accountability.

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The 74-year-old football icon believes the federation's former leadership should be required to account for its performance and financial management during its four-year tenure, following one of the most turbulent periods in Nigerian football history.

Speaking on Thursday after confirming the resignations, 2003 CAF Coach of the Year insisted that stepping down should not shield officials from scrutiny.

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“Resignation is an admission of failure” - Ikhana

Ikhana described the unprecedented exit of the Gusau-led administration as a historic moment but argued that genuine accountability must follow.

He said via Complete Sports, “I've just confirmed that indeed, the NFF Board, including its President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has stepped down. No doubt, this is the first of its kind in Nigeria's history, but it shouldn't stop just at them dropping their resignation letters.”

The former Enyimba coach believes resignation itself sends a clear message.

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He added, “Resignation from one's duty post is a sign of admittance of failure.”

Beyond sporting results, Ikhana wants the former NFF leadership to explain how funds received during their tenure were utilised.

He argued that officials should be required to account for government interventions and other financial resources managed by the federation.

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He added, “The NFF Board under Gusau should be probed. They should be made to account for whatever sum of money given to them since its tenure, for which no single result was achieved.

“How many World Cup tournaments have the Super Eagles missed? How many U-20 World Cup finals have the Flying Eagles missed under this board? Or the U-17 Golden Eaglets?”

He described the cumulative record as unacceptable. “The failures are legendary, and they can't just be left to walk away simply because they resigned.”

FIFA Ban Concerns Dismissed

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One of the biggest concerns surrounding leadership changes within football federations is the possibility of FIFA sanctions for external interference.

According to him, the resignations were voluntary rather than imposed by government authorities, making them consistent with provisions that allow officials to step down without automatically triggering FIFA disciplinary action.

He added, “I think there is a place in the FIFA/NFF Statutes that members can resign on their own, in which case FIFA wouldn't have any cause to wield its big stick.”

He argued that the objective of the resignations was to create an opportunity for Nigerian football to improve.

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