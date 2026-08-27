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UCL: Arteta to face Mourinho, as Man United get Bayern clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:47 - 27 August 2026
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Arteta to face Mourinho
Arsenal have been dealt a formidable Champions League draw, setting up clashes with Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid and Harry Kane's Bayern Munich.
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The Gunners have been given a challenging path this season after their tremendous run in the league phase last campaign.

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Mikel Arteta’s men won all eight of their league phase games and top the table with a maximum of 24 points.

Their run saw them reach the final of the Champions League, but they lost to PSG on penalties after 120 minutes of football. 

Champions League draw 

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Following the completion of the 2026/2027 UCL draw, Mikel Arteta, who reportedly pursued Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr all summer before the Brazilian signed a new contract, will now face him on the pitch. 

Adding to the drama, the Gunners will also contend with their old rival Mourinho and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who has a prolific goalscoring record against them.

Arsenal's Champions League draw || X
Arsenal's Champions League draw || X

Last season's finalists, Arsenal, will have to navigate a challenging path to the knockout stages, which begin in February. 

Their schedule includes hosting both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, with a daunting trip to Munich in between.

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This year, the Premier League boasts five representatives in Europe's elite competition, a testament to the league's strong continental performance. 

Man United's Champions League draw || X
Man United's Champions League draw || X

Alongside seasoned campaigners Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City, Manchester United make their return, while Aston Villa feature as potential dark horses.

Other Premier League clubs face tough fixtures 

Manchester United, now managed by Michael Carrick, will be eager to improve upon their shaky start to the domestic season. 

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Liverpool's Champions League draw || X
Liverpool's Champions League draw || X

The Red Devils will have a difficult away match at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium and a home fixture against German champions Bayern Munich.

Aston Villa also face an uphill battle, with the Europa League champions having a daunting schedule. 

Aston Villa's Champions League draw || X
Aston Villa's Champions League draw || X

They are set for a trip to Barcelona and will host two-time defending champions PSG at Villa Park, in addition to two intense matches against Turkish opposition, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

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For Manchester City, their fixtures include a home game against PSG and an away clash with Barcelona, where they will face their former midfield anchor, Rodri. They will also welcome Napoli, Sporting, and AEK Athens to the Etihad.

Man City's Champions League draw || X
Man City's Champions League draw || X

Finally, Liverpool, under new boss Andoni Iraola, will take a trip to Italy to face Inter Milan and their recently departed midfielder, Curtis Jones. 

While Inter and a visit from Atletico Madrid represent their toughest challenges, Liverpool will also play Porto, Club Brugge, and Fenerbahce.

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