President Tinubu orders comprehensive Nigerian Football reforms
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive overhaul of Nigerian football, launching what could become one of the most important reform initiatives in the sport's recent history.
The President's directive seeks to address long-standing structural challenges that have hindered Nigeria's ability to consistently compete at the highest level despite the country's enormous football talent, passionate fan base and substantial public investment in the game.
According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the reforms will focus on strengthening governance, improving administration and enhancing accountability across Nigeria's football ecosystem.
Tinubu seeks structural reforms
The President's initiative goes beyond improving results on the pitch, targeting the institutional foundations of Nigerian football.
The proposed reforms will examine key areas including governance structures, stakeholder representation, player development pathways and the quality of domestic football competitions.
The Presidency noted that football's recent performance contrasts sharply with improvements recorded in other sports following the re-establishment of the National Sports Commission (NSC).
According to the statement, several sporting disciplines have shown encouraging progress under the commission's renewed structure, while football has continued to struggle despite receiving considerable national attention and public funding.
He said, “Football occupies a special place in our national life. It brings Nigerians together across generations and communities, and our country has never lacked talent, passion or support for the game.
“Yet, our results have too often fallen short of what Nigeria should expect. I have therefore directed a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football following our repeated failures to qualify for major regional, continental and world tournaments.
PROTECTING FOOTBALL, RESTORING NATIONAL PRIDE— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) August 27, 2026
Football occupies a special place in our national life. It brings Nigerians together across generations and communities, and our country has never lacked talent, passion or support for the game.
Yet, our results have too often…
“The problems are structural, and our response must address them. The reform will strengthen governance and administration, improve stakeholder representation and accountability, rebuild development pathways and strengthen our domestic competitions.
“Our exceptional football talent must be supported by institutions capable of turning that talent into sustained success.
“Since we reset the sports sector under the re-established National Sports Commission and the RHINSE philosophy, we have seen meaningful progress across other sports. Football, our most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, must also make similar progress.
“I have therefore directed the Chairman of the National Sports Commission to work with the NFF Secretariat and relevant football stakeholders to ensure continuity in essential football administration while facilitating a broad and consultative reform process.
“This process will include appropriate engagement with FIFA and CAF, while safeguarding Nigeria’s obligations within the international football framework. I ask all football stakeholders and Nigerians to support this transition and work together to build a stronger, more accountable and successful football system worthy of our talent, our passion and our country.”