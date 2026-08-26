Super Eagles target closes in on ₦62.8b Chelsea move

Premier League giants Chelsea are on the verge of signing a potential future Super Eagles star

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a major deal for Atalanta teenager Honest Ahanor, with the London club making significant progress towards a transfer worth around €40 million.

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The move could reportedly be completed as early as Friday, with personal terms now being finalised.

Chelsea make decisive progress for Ahanor

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, citing Sky Sport Italia, negotiations between Chelsea and Atalanta have advanced significantly in recent days. The Blues have reportedly made the 18-year-old defender a priority and are now working towards completing an agreement with the Serie A club.

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The proposed €40m fee, which is approximately ₦62.8 billion, would represent a significant investment in one of Europe's most promising young defenders. Chelsea are already familiar with Atalanta after completing the signing of Marco Palestra from the Italian club earlier this summer.

Ahanor's potential arrival would therefore strengthen an increasingly productive relationship between the two clubs. The proposed transfer would also represent an impressive return for Atalanta, who only signed Ahanor from Genoa last summer for €16m plus €4m in potential add-ons.

The reported €40m agreement would therefore give the Bergamo club a substantial profit after only one season.

However, the fee remains below Atalanta's previously reported valuation. Italian reports had suggested that the club wanted more than €60m for the youngster, while Brighton also saw a €34m offer rejected earlier in the transfer window.

From Stamford Bridge to Super Eagles?

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Born in February 2008, the Italy international made 28 Serie A appearances during his debut campaign with Atalanta and also gained valuable Champions League experience.

Despite representing Italy internationally, Ahanor has attracted attention from Nigeria because of his eligibility for the Super Eagles. His potential move to Stamford Bridge could therefore make him an even more prominent figure on the radar of Nigerian football supporters.

For Chelsea, meanwhile, the deal would continue their strategy of investing heavily in young talent, with Ahanor potentially joining a growing collection of promising players at Stamford Bridge.