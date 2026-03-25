‘It is a powerful feeling’ - Super Eagles eligible Ahanor puts Nigeria on hold for Italy call-up

Atalanta's rising star, Honest Ahanor, has expressed his immense pride after being selected for the Italy U21 squad, despite his eligibility to play for the Nigerian national team.

The 18-year-old central defender has had a remarkable breakthrough season since his transfer from Genoa last summer, establishing himself as one of Serie A's most promising young talents.

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Ahanor has made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and earning praise for his defensive prowess and on-field maturity.

His consistent form has now earned him his first call-up to the Italy U21 team, known as the "Azzurrini", for upcoming friendly matches against North Macedonia and Sweden.

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Ahanor picks Italy

Speaking at a press conference, Ahanor described the call-up as a deeply emotional moment.

"Wearing such an important jersey as Italy's is indescribable, regardless of how many times you've worn it or the opportunities you've had in the past," he stated, as quoted on the Italian Football Federation's official website.

Honest Ahanor in action for Atalanta || Imago

"Being able to represent your country, the place you live in and that's in your blood, is a powerful feeling that makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

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The young defender emphasised the need for focus and discipline, cautioning his teammates not to take any opponent lightly.

"We can't underestimate any opponent, regardless of whether we're facing a 'top' team or a team considered 'small,'" Ahanor added.

The little-known Atalanta Nigerian youngster Honest Ahanor. (Photo Credit: Imago)

"We're talking about European qualification, every point matters, and we need to take to the field with the right mentality: this is the concept the coach is emphasizing most."

When asked about a potential future call-up to the senior team, Ahanor remained grounded. "Regardless of whether it's the senior national team or an under-17 team, Italy is always Italy.

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“Obviously, that could be an additional source of satisfaction, but my focus is only on these two matches and on thinking about doing well here."