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'I would be delighted' — Tosin Adarabioyo declares readiness to play for Nigeria
Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has reiterated his openness to representing the Nigerian national team, revealing in a recent interview that he would be delighted to wear the Super Eagles jersey.
Born in London to Nigerian parents, the 28-year-old centre-back remains fully eligible to play for the three-time AFCON winners via descent and is open to donning their green and white.
What Adarabioyo said
Reflecting on a recent summer holiday to his ancestral home, Adarabioyo praised the country's rich culture and lauded the Super Eagles as a "fantastic team" following their recent Africa Cup of Nations performances.
However, while he enthusiastically welcomed the prospect of switching his international allegiance, he tempered immediate expectations, insisting that he remains focused on club football.
"I played for England at youth level. I was born in London, but I remain attached to my country of origin, Nigeria,” he said in the interview. “I spent my holidays there last summer. It's a wonderful country with a multitude of cultures.
“I followed the Super Eagles at the last Africa Cup of Nations, and they are a fantastic team. I would be delighted to wear the Super Eagles jersey, but for now, I remain focused on my club goals."
Adarabioyo’s international career
Adarabioyo’s international career has been heavily debated in this part of the world for years, largely due to his initial preference for a spot in the England national team.
During his teenage years, he played across multiple age grades for England. Despite this early Three Lions pedigree, a senior call-up never materialised, and he remains completely uncapped at the senior international level at age 28.