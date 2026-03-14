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‘It's really tough defending against him’ - Tosin names toughest defender he has faced in the Premier League

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:40 - 14 March 2026
Tosin names toughest defender he has faced in the Premier League
Tosin Adarabioyo has named the toughest defender he has played against in the English Premier League.
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The defender has been in the Premier League since 2016, starting his career at Manchester City in their youth ranks.

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After several loan spells to West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, he made a complete move to Fulham in 2020.

His performance at the London club led to his move to Chelsea, where he has become an important player.

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Tosin picks Haaland

After several years playing in the EPL, Tosin was asked who had been the toughest defender he had faced in his career.

According to Tribuna, Adarabioyo said, "When you're a defender in a very intense league, you absolutely have to show character to hold your own against great strikers. 

Tosin Adarabioyo, Chelsea star || Imago
Tosin Adarabioyo, Chelsea star || Imago

“That's what I'm working on. I work every day on the mental, physical, and tactical aspects to perform well for my team."

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When asked about the toughest opponents he has faced, two names came to mind. "It's Erling Haaland. It's really tough defending against him. He's a physical monster," Adarabioyo stated. 

"The slightest lapse in concentration can be fatal. Nick Woltemade is another one. He's also an imposing figure—deceptively slow but very agile in his movements."

Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Erling Haaland celebrates for Man City || Imago

Still speaking, the defender draws inspiration from Premier League legends. "The legendary defender who has inspired me the most is undoubtedly John Terry. 

“His strength of character, his leadership, and his perfect timing in aerial duels have been sources of inspiration for me. I also like Rio Ferdinand."

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Meanwhile, in other news, Tosin has revealed that he would be delighted to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

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