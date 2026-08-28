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Osimhen UCL hopes boosted as Galatasaray land game-changer from Serie A

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:22 - 28 August 2026
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Arsenal legend warns Arteta over signing Osimhen || Imago
Arsenal legend warns Arteta over signing Osimhen || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Rafael Leão from AC Milan in a major transfer coup that could significantly strengthen their Champions League ambitions this season.
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The Turkish champions have agreed a package worth around €45 million with Milan, including a 20% sell-on clause.

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Leao is set to sign a contract until 2030 on a lucrative deal reportedly worth €10-12 million per season, outlining the club's ambitious approach, which was kickstarted by the arrival of Victor Osimhen.

The Portugal international is expected in Istanbul in the coming days to complete his medical. The arrival of Leão would form a formidable attacking partnership with Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray are determined to make a deep run in the Champions League, and adding a player of Leão’s quality gives them genuine game-changing potential on the biggest stage.

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Leão was named Serie A MVP in 2021/22 after a brilliant campaign that helped Milan win the Scudetto.

However, his form dipped in recent seasons, particularly under Massimiliano Allegri last term, where he struggled for consistency and was often deployed out of his preferred position.

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After scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances last season, a change of scenery had become necessary.

At 27, Leão still possesses elite pace, dribbling ability and the capacity to produce moments of magic.

Partnering him with the in-form Osimhen could transform Galatasaray’s attack and give the Nigerian striker the creative support needed to thrive in Europe.

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