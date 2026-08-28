Haaland, Cherki deliver two-man masterclass as Man City go top of Premier League

Manchester City served notice of their title intentions with a commanding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday night.

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki combined to deliver the win for Enzo Maresca, with Cherki in particular enjoying a storming game.

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Both players bagged braces, with Phil Foden pulling the strings behind them and registering two assists in a fluid display that will certainly put the rest of the league on notice.

City were in control for large parts and raced to a lead after Haaland headed home Antoine Semenyo's header before the break.

The second half began in similar fashion and after collecting a pass from Foden, Cherki danced through the Palace defence before poking past Dean Henderson.

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Palace pulled one back as Yeremy Pino's free kick struck the crossbar and bounced off goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net for an own goal.

Cherki and Haaland scored again to give the visitors a comfortable win in the end, making it consecutive wins to start the season.