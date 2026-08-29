Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie gets new coach after disappointing WAFCON performance

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is set to play under a new coach

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will work under a new manager at Brighton & Hove Albion after the Women's Super League club appointed Arturo Ruiz as their new head coach.

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The change comes at a crucial moment for the Nigerian goalkeeper, who will be looking to put a disappointing Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign behind her.

Ruiz replaces Vidosic at Brighton

Brighton confirmed Ruiz's appointment after Dario Vidosic left the club just a week before the start of the new WSL season to pursue another opportunity. Vidosic departs after two highly successful years in charge, having guided Brighton to their best-ever WSL finish of fifth and their first Women's FA Cup final.

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Ruiz arrives after an impressive spell with Real Sociedad Femenino. The Spaniard took charge of Sociedad in July 2025 and guided them to third place in Liga F last season. He has signed a contract with Brighton until 2029, although his arrival is subject to the completion of his work permit.

Brighton's women's and girls' managing director Zoe Johnson praised Ruiz's credentials, particularly his ability to develop both teams and individual players.

“During our recruitment process, he quickly stood out. He has a proven track record of developing teams and individuals,” Johnson said.

Nnadozie faces season of redemption

Ruiz's arrival will also give him the opportunity to work with one of Africa's most recognisable goalkeepers in Nnadozie. The Nigerian endured a difficult WAFCON campaign, with the Super Falcons conceding a record number of goals as their tournament ended at the quarter-final stage.

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The disappointing run also carried major consequences, with Nigeria failing to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time. Nnadozie faced significant criticism during the tournament and will now have an opportunity to rebuild her confidence under a new coach at club level.

Brighton begin their WSL campaign against Arsenal on September 6, giving Ruiz and Nnadozie an immediate opportunity to start their new chapter with a statement performance.