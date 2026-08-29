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Tolu Arokodare vows to maintain hot form after Ajax brace

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:43 - 29 August 2026
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Tolu Arokodare says he is ready to help Ajax in any role after scoring twice in a 5-3 win over Sion.
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Tolu Arokodare has said that he is determined to keep delivering for Ajax after scoring twice in a thrilling Europa Conference League victory, insisting he is ready to contribute whether he starts, comes off the bench or watches from the sidelines.

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After arriving on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arokodare has quickly established himself as one of Ajax's brightest attacking options, and the 25-year-old is determined to keep proving his worth.

Arokodare grabs first start with both hands

Rewarded with his first start for Ajax in the European clash, Arokodare made an immediate statement.

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His two goals helped power the Amsterdam club through to the Conference League group stage in an entertaining eight-goal contest.

In just five appearances across all competitions, Arokodare has already produced outstanding numbers.

His early Ajax record now stands at five appearances, three goals and two assists.

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Ready to contribute in any role - Arokodare

Despite his impressive performance, Arokodare remained humble when discussing his growing role in the squad.

Speaking to Dutch outlet VI.nl, he made it clear that team success matters more than personal recognition.

“The reason I started? The coach. I don't know why I was preferred this time. The coach decides. It was my turn, I think. Maybe next time Kasper or Leonardo will play,” Arokodare said.

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Arokodare stressed that his mindset remains unchanged regardless of whether he begins matches or comes off the bench.

He added, “I try to help the team every week in every possible way, whether I start, come on as a substitute or don't play. I am, of course, happy with my goals, but especially with the qualification for the group stage of the Conference League.”

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