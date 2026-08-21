'I have moved on' - Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare opens up on past struggles

Tolu Arokodare declared he has overcome last season's difficulties.

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has declared that he has put last season’s struggles behind him after scoring his first goal for Ajax, insisting his full focus is on helping the Dutch giants return to the Champions League.

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Arokodare produced an impressive cameo in the club's 4-2 UEFA Conference League play-off victory over FC Sion.

⚽🅰️ Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score and assist as Ajax beat Sion in the Conference League play-off.



Huge impact. 💥 pic.twitter.com/whfRonhFZ4 — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 20, 2026

The striker came off the bench to make an immediate impact, scoring in the 74th minute before providing an assist in the 87th minute to help Ajax take control of the tie.

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Dream debut impact

Arokodare's introduction transformed Ajax's attack as he announced himself with a clinical finish before creating another goal late in the contest.

The goal was his first for the Dutch club and a great milestone as he begins life in Amsterdam, where expectations are considerably higher.

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For the 25-year-old, however, the result was just as important as his individual contribution, with Ajax taking another step toward advancing in Europe.

“Ajax belongs in the Champions League”

Speaking to ESPN after the match, Arokodare made it clear that he understands the standards expected at Ajax.

The Nigerian believes the four-time European champions should be competing in the UEFA Champions League rather than the Conference League.

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While winning the Eredivisie and returning to Europe's elite competition remain long-term ambitions, he stressed that the squad's immediate priority is taking care of the next game.

Arokodare also reflected on the difficult spell that tested him earlier in his career, saying those experiences have become lessons rather than burdens.

Instead of searching for excuses, he believes setbacks are part of every footballer's journey.

“I don't think there's a real reason or a real excuse. I think it's part of the game. As players, we have seasons and moments like this in our careers, and it's something to learn from,” Arokodare told ESPN.

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“I've moved on from that, and I'm focused on the new season. I've been preparing well with the Ajax team and the players, and I'm focused on this season,” he said.

Arokodare added that his mentality is now centred on continuous improvement.