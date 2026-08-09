Tolu Arokodare: Ajax boss praises Super Eagles star after debut assist

Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare has already started impressing at new club Ajax

Tolu Arokodare has received a glowing endorsement from Ajax head coach Míchel Sánchez after making an immediate impact on his Eredivisie debut against PEC Zwolle.

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The Nigerian striker came off the bench to help Ajax secure a 2-0 victory away from home, providing a crucial contribution just minutes after entering the contest.

Arokodare makes instant impact for Ajax

Arokodare was introduced in the 73rd minute with Ajax still searching for the opening goal. The 25-year-old needed only three minutes to make his presence felt, playing an important role in the move that eventually allowed Jorthy Mokio to break the deadlock.

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Julian Brandt later added a second goal as Ajax secured all three points in Míchel Sánchez's first Eredivisie match as head coach.

The Ajax boss was particularly impressed by Arokodare's contribution, praising the forward for his energy and movement while acknowledging the importance of getting him back to his best after a difficult spell in England.

"Especially Tolu. He did exceptional work and I am very happy for him because he needs to regain his rhythm. His first minutes were very good. He made a good move leading to the goal. Mokio came on and scored. The same goes for Brandt," Sánchez said, as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

The Spanish coach also praised the overall impact of his substitutes, adding: "I am very satisfied with the performance of the substitutes."

Super Eagles star gets fresh start in Amsterdam

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Arokodare joined Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan in July, giving the Super Eagles striker an opportunity to revive his career in the Netherlands.

His time at Wolves during the 2025/26 campaign proved difficult, with the forward struggling to establish himself as a regular member of the team.

The move to Ajax represents a chance to rediscover the form he displayed during his prolific spell with Belgian club Genk. Arokodare had already offered Ajax supporters a glimpse of what he could provide during pre-season, scoring after coming off the bench against FC Volendam.

His involvement in Mokio's goal at Zwolle represents another encouraging step. With Ajax already benefiting from his physical presence and movement, Arokodare will hope his strong debut convinces Sánchez to hand him more minutes as the season progresses.