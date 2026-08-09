Arteta reveals Arsenal's transfer plans after missing out on Vinicius Junior

The Gunners suffered a huge blow in the transfer market after missing out on Vinicius Junior

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners are still planning to make further additions before the summer transfer window closes.

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The Premier League champions have already strengthened with the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, but Arteta believes there is still room for improvement as Arsenal prepare to defend their title and compete on multiple fronts.

Arsenal still searching for more signings

Guimaraes was unveiled to Arsenal supporters before Sunday's pre-season meeting with Borussia Dortmund after completing his £75 million transfer from Newcastle United.

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The Brazilian is Arsenal's third major arrival of the summer, following Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, while the club have also made Piero Hincapie's move permanent.

Despite that spending, Arteta confirmed Arsenal remain active in the market. The Gunners are particularly keen to strengthen their attack and add a versatile defender, with defensive options affected by the absences of Jurrien Timber and William Saliba.

Asked whether supporters could expect more arrivals, Arteta said: "Well that's what we're trying to do. If we have the right player in the market to make us much better, we are very looking forward to that."

Arsenal's defensive displays during pre-season have attracted attention after they conceded three goals against Dortmund, following another three-goal concession against Real Betis.

However, Arteta insisted those results have not changed the club's transfer strategy. "We conceded some poor goals the other day, some poor goals today. In the way we competed, especially. "But that's a very collective responsibility. So we need to improve with the players that we have. And we want to improve for sure," he said.

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Guimaraes sets the standard for Arsenal

While Arsenal continue their search for further reinforcements, Arteta is delighted with what Guimaraes has already brought to the squad. The midfielder has started training with his new teammates and could make his debut against Como before Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Arteta praised the Brazilian's personality, hunger and versatility, qualities he believes will help Arsenal move to another level.

"We see very clearly, especially the energy that he brought immediately to the training ground, the hunger, the desire to come here and create a big history at the club," Arteta said.

The Arsenal boss also highlighted Guimaraes' ability to operate in different midfield roles, win possession, progress the ball and threaten the opposition box.

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