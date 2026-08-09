'Mourinho demands a lot' — Real Madrid star opens up on early days under Special One

Jose Mourinho has already made a strong impression on Real Madrid players after his summer recruitment

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has offered an insight into life under Jose Mourinho, praising the Portuguese manager's demanding approach and emphasis on discipline.

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The Belgian is one of the few members of the current Madrid squad with previous experience of working with Mourinho, having played under him at Chelsea.

Courtois explains Mourinho's demands

Mourinho has returned to the Santiago Bernabéu for a second spell, inheriting a squad largely unfamiliar with his methods and demanding personality.

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However, Courtois already knows exactly what to expect. The 34-year-old goalkeeper worked with Mourinho during his time at Chelsea and believes the manager's insistence on discipline and putting the team's interests ahead of individual ambitions can help Madrid achieve their objectives.

"Mourinho is a coach who demands a lot. He asks for discipline a lot. For him, the team's interests come before the players' interests. These are important things for us to win," Courtois said, as quoted by RM4Arab.

The Belgian also praised Mourinho's straightforward personality, identifying his honesty as one of the qualities he appreciates most about the veteran manager.

"He is a great coach and a very kind person. He tells the truth as it is, and that's what I like. I think this is the path we have to follow," he added.

Mourinho's reputation for demanding high standards has followed him throughout his managerial career, and Courtois' comments suggest those principles are already becoming a central part of his new Madrid project.

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Chelsea memories fuel Mourinho reunion

Courtois' relationship with Mourinho stretches back to their time at Chelsea, where they enjoyed Premier League success together.

The goalkeeper recalled those years fondly and admitted that he is delighted to have another opportunity to work with his former manager.

"We were together at Chelsea, and we won the Premier League together. I have great memories with him, and I'm happy to work under him again," Courtois said, adding, “We hope we work well together and spend great years here."

Courtois' public backing could prove valuable as Mourinho attempts to establish his methods with a largely new group of players.

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The goalkeeper is also expected to play an important leadership role inside the dressing room, potentially helping his teammates adapt to Mourinho's demanding standards.