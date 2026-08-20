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Arokodare lives up to Champions League talk with European masterclass for Ajax

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:46 - 20 August 2026
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Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare is enjoying start to life with Dutch giants Ajax
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Tolu Arokodare has backed up his bold Champions League ambitions with an immediate European impact for Ajax after inspiring their comeback victory over FC Sion.

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The Nigerian striker came off the bench to score and assist as Ajax recovered from a 2-1 deficit to win 4-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off.

Supersub Arokodare makes instant impact

Ajax endured a difficult first half in Switzerland, falling behind after Franck Surdez finished from Ali Kabalcaman's cutback in the 34th minute.

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The Dutch giants improved after the break, with Julian Brandt quickly restoring parity before Marcos Leonardo headed Ajax into the lead. Sion levelled again from the penalty spot through Ilyas Chouaref with 15 minutes remaining, setting up a tense finish.

That was when Arokodare announced himself.

The Nigerian forward was introduced for Leonardo and needed only a minute to make an impact, rising to head a cross diagonally beyond Sion goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi and restore Ajax's advantage.

Arokodare then turned provider late in the contest, assisting captain Davy Klaassen for Ajax's fourth goal in the 86th minute. The comeback gave Ajax a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Super Eagles star desperate for Champions League football

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Arokodare's performance was particularly timely after he recently made clear that he believes Ajax belong on Europe's biggest stage. The Wolves loanee told ESPN that the Conference League does not match the stature or ambitions of the Amsterdam giants.

"Ajax is of course the biggest club in the Dutch league. We know that as a team, as players, as football fans. Everyone knows that. With all due respect to the Conference League, but the Conference League is not where Ajax wants to be as a team. You want to play in the Champions League," Arokodare said.

The Nigerian also revealed that Ajax's major objectives this season include winning the Eredivisie and returning to Europe's elite competition.

His latest European performance suggests he could play an important role in that pursuit. After scoring on his Eredivisie debut against PEC Zwolle earlier in the campaign, Arokodare has now delivered a goal and an assist in European competition.

Ajax will welcome Sion to Amsterdam on August 27 with a two-goal advantage, while Arokodare will hope his latest display earns him an even bigger role as Michel Sánchez's side chase silverware and Champions League qualification.

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