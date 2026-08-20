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‘A ridiculous amount’ - Chelsea legend slams £100 million asking price for Pedro Neto

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:29 - 20 August 2026
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Chelsea legend slams asking price for Pedro Neto
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has sharply criticised the club's reported £100 million asking price for winger Pedro Neto, calling the figure "ridiculous" and suggesting no "sensible football person" would meet such a demand.
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Cole, a former England international, believes Chelsea's valuation is wildly inflated and unrealistic for most top European clubs. 

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While acknowledging that clubs from Saudi Arabia might be willing to pay the fee, he argues that Neto's true market value is closer to half of what Chelsea is demanding.

Neto has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with Manchester City keen on signing him.

Cole says Neto not worth 100 million

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Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole was direct in his assessment. "£100 million is just a bit of a ridiculous amount," he stated. 

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole || Imago
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole || Imago

"The Saudis will probably pay it because money is no object to them, but I don’t think Manchester City would pay £100 million for Pedro Neto."

"I don’t think a sensible football person pays £100 million for Pedro Neto. I value him at half of that, around £50-60 million."

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Despite his strong stance on the price tag, Cole expressed great admiration for Neto's abilities and versatility. 

"I really like him as a player. He looks like a good fighter and real warrior," Cole explained. "He can play on the left and right, even wing-back if he’s needed there. Lots of qualities, an experienced Premier League player now too."

Pedro Neto in action for Chelsea: (Credit to Getty Image)
Pedro Neto in action for Chelsea: (Credit to Getty Image)

As the new Premier League season approaches, Chelsea face a decision to either stand firm on their £100 million valuation or reintegrate the highly rated winger into their plans for the upcoming campaign.

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