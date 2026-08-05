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‘It’s open anything can happen’ - Maresca give update on Man City’s move for Neto

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:13 - 05 August 2026
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Maresca give update on Man City’s move for Neto
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the club is not finished with its summer transfer business, suggesting "anything can happen" before the window closes.
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Following a series of high-profile departures, the new City boss is eyeing further reinforcements, with Chelsea winger Pedro Neto reportedly a key target.

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After a summer that saw several experienced players leave the Etihad, Maresca is focused on reshaping the squad he inherited from Pep Guardiola. 

Despite already securing a club-record signing, the Italian manager acknowledged that more work is needed to prepare for the upcoming season.

Maresca speaks on new additions

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Speaking to the press in Seoul before a pre-season friendly, Maresca outlined the club's position. "Fortunately, this is a squad that doesn’t need to do many things," he stated.

"At the same time, as we already know, the club lost important players in terms of experience, like Bernardo [Silva], John [Stones], Nathan [Ake], different players. So for sure, there are things that we need to do."

Maresca at Manchester City || Imago
Maresca at Manchester City || Imago

Speculation is mounting that City are preparing a significant bid for Chelsea's Pedro Neto. The £70 million-rated Portuguese international is a player Maresca is familiar with from his time in London. 

Neto is seen as a prime candidate to strengthen City's attacking options, especially with the future of other wide players uncertain and Savinho's potential move to Tottenham in search of more game time.

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When questioned about the possibility of an imminent deal for Neto or any other player, Maresca remained guarded. 

"No, not at the moment," he said. "The reason why I said there are things to do is because the transfer window is open, and when it’s open anything can happen. Yeah, it’s just August, and then from September, when it’s closed, it’s completely different."

Chelsea star Neto || Imago
Chelsea star Neto || Imago
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City have already made a major statement this summer by signing midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a club-record £116 million.

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