‘My Toys’: Billionaire Cristiano Ronaldo shuts down internet with $21.35 MILLION supercar collection snapshot

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner casually gave fans a rare look inside one of the world’s most extraordinary private garages, revealing a collection of hypercars worth more than $21 million, with reports suggesting it’s only a fraction of what he owns.

Cristiano Ronaldo has given fans an exclusive look inside one of the world’s most extraordinary private garages, and the internet immediately stopped scrolling.

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Captioning a three-photo Instagram carousel simply, “My toys 🚀,” the Portuguese superstar offered a rare glimpse inside what is believed to be the luxury garage of his sprawling Portugal mansion, casually strolling between multimillion-dollar hypercars before perching on the front of his Ferrari LaFerrari as if it were just another seat in the house.

Dressed in a crisp white button-down shirt, light-wash blue jeans, black loafers and dark sunglasses, the billionaire footballer looked completely at ease among the automotive masterpieces.

Instagram (@cristiano)

Behind him, sleek mirrored walls, matte black ceilings, polished floors and illuminated display platforms transformed the space into something closer to a luxury showroom than a private garage.

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And based solely on the cars visible in the three Instagram slides, the collection is worth an estimated $21.35 million.

Inside Ronaldo’s luxury garage

The garage is widely believed to form part of Ronaldo’s spectacular mansion in Quinta da Marinha, Cascais—an exclusive oceanfront enclave roughly 30 minutes outside Lisbon long associated with royalty, celebrities and Portugal’s wealthiest residents.

Instagram (@cristiano)

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Construction on the estate reportedly took around three years, with estimates valuing the property between €20 million and €35 million, making it one of Portugal’s most expensive private homes.

Beyond its supercar vault, the residence reportedly features eight bedrooms spread across four floors, a glass-walled underground swimming pool with an underwater walkway, a cinema, spa, tennis court, Italian marble interiors, gold fixtures and a bespoke Louis Vuitton mural created for Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez.

The garage itself is believed to accommodate between 20 and 30 vehicles at any given time.

The Confirmed $21.35 Million Line-Up

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Instagram (@cristiano)

Working strictly from the three Instagram images—using identifiable badges, grille designs, body shapes and headlight signatures—seven vehicles can be confirmed with confidence according to Pulse Sports' estimations:

Ferrari LaFerrari — approximately $3.1 million

Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 — approximately $1.8 million

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse — approximately $2 million

Bugatti Centodieci — approximately $9 million

McLaren Speedtail — approximately $2.3 million

Mercedes-AMG ONE — approximately $2.7 million

Ferrari Purosangue — approximately $450,000

Combined, the visible collection comes to roughly $21.35 million.

And that’s only what Ronaldo chose to show.

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Reports suggest his wider collection spans more than 40 supercars spread across multiple properties, meaning the Instagram carousel represents only a small fraction of one of the most valuable private automotive collections owned by any athlete.

A Landmark Year On and Off the Pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's highest paid athlete in 2026 | IMAGO

The garage reveal comes during one of the busiest periods of Ronaldo’s career.

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The 41-year-old recently returned to Al-Nassr ahead of the new Saudi Pro League campaign after helping the club win its first league title since his arrival.

Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

He also enjoyed another record-breaking FIFA World Cup, becoming the first player in football history to score at six different World Cups, surpassing Eusébio as Portugal’s all-time leading World Cup scorer and becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup knockout match before Portugal’s Round of 16 exit to Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final World Cup game for Portugal | IMAGO

Away from football, speculation continues to surround his personal life.

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The Sun has reported that Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez are expected to marry on August 8 in Madeira.