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Hands-off Lewis Skelly - Arteta warns Chelsea and Man United

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:22 - 20 August 2026
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Arteta warns Chelsea and Man United
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has firmly dismissed any talk of Myles Lewis-Skelly leaving the club this summer, issuing a hands-off warning to Premier League rivals interested in the highly rated teenager.
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The versatile academy graduate has attracted significant attention during the transfer window, with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly monitoring his situation. 

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Rumours had suggested Arsenal might be tempted to cash in on Lewis-Skelly to register "pure profit" on their books, a significant boost for complying with profit and sustainability rules. 

As a homegrown player, any transfer fee for the midfielder would be recorded as straight profit.

Arteta closes transfer door for Lewis Skelly

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Arteta has moved to quash the speculation, stating he is "100 per cent" confident the 19-year-old will remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal boss emphasised that the value of players from the club's Hale End academy extends far beyond their financial worth. 

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

The manager believes these players share a special connection with the club that cannot be replicated.

"Certainly," Arteta said when asked about the importance of retaining academy products. "The players that have been raised in our system and genuinely feel that love and connection with the club bring something else. 

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“There is no question about that. We need to look after them in a really special way because they bring value that is very difficult to find."

"That's why, when we can, we want to protect those assets as much as possible," Arteta added. "Develop them and make them extremely important for the club."

Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal. Photo. Imago.
Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal. Photo. Imago.
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Lewis-Skelly made his senior debut in a draw against Manchester City in September 2024 and has since accumulated 76 appearances, contributing one goal and seven assists. 

Last season, he was instrumental in Arsenal's first Premier League title win since 2004, featuring 36 times and providing four assists.

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