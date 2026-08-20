Arsenal vs Coventry Premier League preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Gunners to begin title defence in style

The new Premier League season kicks off with Arsenal welcoming Coventry City to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season, and have started the new campaign with a statement 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

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Coventry, meanwhile, stormed to the Championship title last season, but last won their first league match of a season back in 2021/22 (D2, L2).

The fact that Arsenal also have an all-time competition record 45-match unbeaten home run against newly promoted teams (W40, D5) underlines just how likely this is to be a historic season opener.

Arsenal vs Coventry match preview

Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence as heavy favourites against new boys Coventry City at Emirates Stadium on Friday.

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The Gunners have already started like they mean to go on, putting in a brilliant performance in the Community Shield last weekend as they thrashed Manchester City 3-0.

Havertz scores for Arsenal || Imago

This is where the real business begins, though, and anything other than a comfortable opening-night success would go down as a disappointment for the North London outfit.

Mikel Arteta’s men won their final five league games en route to winning the title last term, and the omens are good as they seek a winning start here.

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They have also had a successful summer transfer window, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier so far.

Arsenal are overwhelming favourites to go back-to-back, and the manner of their demolition of Manchester City in last weekend’s Community Shield solidified the suspicion that it’s going to take something very special to stop them.

Coventry, meanwhile, won last season's Championship with 95 points, finishing 11 points ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town at the end of what was an excellent campaign.

However, they couldn’t have asked for a tougher start to the season as they return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years, the longest-standing gap in the history of the Premier League.

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Even boss Frank Lampard has conceded that there is “no harder place to go” than Arsenal but says his side are relishing the opportunity to cause a seismic shock on the opening night of the new season.

The Sky Blues cruised to the Championship title last season and have spent heavily over the summer, signing the likes of Caleb Yirenkyi, Sidiki Cherif and Taiwo Awoniyi, as well as bringing Carl Rushworth and Gus Hamer back to the club.

Arsenal vs Coventry head-to-head

You have to go back 25 years for the last time these sides faced one another in the Premier League.

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On that occasion, it was Arsenal who ran out 1-0 winners over Coventry at Highfield Road back in February 2001.

The Sky Blues did the double over Arsenal in the 1993-94 season, but since then they have won just one of their 14 top-flight meetings (D5, L8), that coming courtesy of a 3-2 win on Boxing Day in 1999.

Arsenal and Coventry have met each other once before on the opening matchday of a season, back in that aforementioned 1993-94 campaign. Mick Quinn scored a hat-trick as Coventry ran out 3-0 victors over the Gunners at Highbury.

Mikel Arteta lost his first managerial meeting with Frank Lampard in what was his first home game as Arsenal boss back in December 2019 (a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea).

Since then, Arteta is unbeaten in all five games against Lampard in all competitions, winning the last four (D1).

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Arsenal vs Coventry bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals 1.95 High BTTS Both teams to score - No 1.54 High Player prop Ødegaard to score or assist +1 goals 3.25 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals

Arsenal have scored twice or more in each of their last eight Premier League home matches.

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That run now comes against a Coventry defence still adapting to a higher standard of opposition after 25 years away from the top flight.

With Saka expected to start, Havertz leading the line and Ødegaard pulling strings behind him, Arsenal have more than enough individual quality to breach a patched-together Coventry rearguard multiple times.

Backing the hosts to hit 3+ goals on their own captures the gap in class without needing to worry about a Coventry response.

Both teams to score - No

Coventry travel to the Emirates without their two most senior forward options in top condition: Wright is facing a lengthy layoff and Mason-Clark is carrying a hamstring issue.

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This leaves Frank Lampard light on proven Premier League-ready firepower up top.

Against a Gunners defence that was imperious in a dominant Community Shield display, even with Saliba and Timber unavailable, Coventry look unlikely to trouble David Raya consistently on their top-flight bow.

Backing Arsenal to win comfortably while keeping a clean sheet covers both the expected gulf in quality and Coventry's attacking absentees.

Ødegaard to score or assist +1 goals

Ødegaard has started the summer in fantastic fashion and looks ready to pull the strings again here.

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The Norwegian scored in the Community Shield and boss Mikel Arteta says that he senses “something else in his belly” after he missed so much of last season with injury.

Arsenal could rack up the goals, and the attacking midfielder looks set to be amongst it if they do.

Arsenal vs Coventry team news

Arsenal head coach Arteta has big decisions to make concerning Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, with both appearing off the bench against Man City in the Community Shield.

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While Saka is likely to return to the XI, Rice could be given extra time to work back to full fitness, potentially appearing again as a second-half substitute.

Saka for Noni Madueke might be the only change from the Community Shield, with Kai Havertz likely to be given the nod through the middle for the Gunners.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are both out of the match through injury.

As for Coventry, Haji Wright and Luke Woolfenden are unavailable for selection through injury, while Jack Rudoni and Frank Onyeka are facing late fitness tests.

Expect several debutants in the Coventry XI for this match, with Carl Rushworth, Yirenkyi, Loum Tchaouna, Aurele Amenda and Onyeka - fitness permitting - all potentially being included in the starting side.

However, Awoniyi is likely to be among the substitutes for the first whistle, with Ellis Simms set to feature through the middle for the promoted outfit.

Arsenal vs Coventry predicted lineups

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Coventry predicted XI (4-3-3)

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Markelo; Onyeka, Grimes, Yirenkyi; Tchaouna, Simms, Thomas-Asante

Arsenal vs Coventry prediction

As most would expect, Arsenal are the very strong favourites going into this opening night clash, and as the defending champions, it should be straightforward for them to get the result over the line against Coventry.

However, the Sky Blues will be eager to send a message to those who have tipped them to head straight back down to the Championship, and will refuse to be walked over at the Emirates.

The Gunners, though, should be able to deal with that fight, with the likes of Saka and Ødegaard too much for Lampard's side to fend off. That should allow the hosts to stroll to a comfortable victory, just as they did against City.