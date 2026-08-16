Arsenal’s Community Shield win casts dark shadow on Premier League title defense

The Gunners' Community Shield triumph could be a warning sign for Arsenal going into the new season

Arsenal began their title defence with a statement 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, giving Mikel Arteta an early trophy while handing new City boss Enzo Maresca defeat in his first competitive game.

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However, despite the emphatic result, history suggests the triumph could carry an unwanted warning for the Gunners ahead of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal make perfect start at Principality Stadium

After an unconvincing pre-season, Arsenal wasted no time showing they were ready for another title challenge, racing into the lead after just 23 seconds.

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Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard all found the net as Arsenal produced a dominant display against City.

The victory was their fourth against City in the Community Shield and maintained their perfect record against their rivals in the fixture.

For Arteta, the result offered an early boost as Arsenal prepare to defend the Premier League crown they secured last season.

Ødegaard has already made it clear that the Gunners intend to approach the new campaign aggressively on all fronts, with Arsenal beginning their league title defence against Coventry City on Friday.

Community Shield curse threatens Arsenal

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Despite the celebrations, Arsenal's victory comes with an intriguing historical warning.

Only six Community Shield winners in the 21st century have gone on to win the Premier League title in the same season.

The most recent team to achieve the feat was Manchester City during the 2018/19 campaign, when they successfully combined Community Shield success with another Premier League triumph.

Remarkably, City remain the only team in the last 15 Community Shield editions to complete the league double after winning the curtain-raiser. That statistic presents an ominous challenge for Arsenal as they attempt to retain their Premier League crown.